With video: Lake Geneva educator honors bet with students, after city aldermen reject request

Sometimes teachers get creative to motivate their students. That is what one middle school teacher here did.
Lake Geneva Middle School Band Director Amanda Krause recently made a bet with her band students that she and another staff member would jump off a dock on a bike into Geneva Lake if they completed their final virtual performances by a certain deadline, which the students accomplished.
Krause said she discussed the bet with representatives from the Lake Geneva Police Department, and they informed her that they did not think it would be an issue but to contact Alderwoman Joan Yunker, chairperson of the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee, to be discussed by city aldermen.
The band director sent an email message to Yunker asking that she and other staff be allowed to install a temporary bike ramp to the public pier in front of the Riviera to jump into the lake.
“We will be safe, won’t damage anything and will be sure to clean up anything on the pier or in the water,” Krause stated in her message to Yunker.
Members of the piers, harbors and lakefront discussed and unanimously voted down the request, May 11.
Alderman Ken Howell expressed concern that the city would be liable if Krause or any of the staff members were injured during the jump.
“As much as I would like to see something like that, I worry about one thing— liability,” Howell said. “How is the city covered for liability in case somebody rides their bike off the pier and gets hurt? We just sanctioned that activity if that’s the case.”
Yunker said she is not even certain whether people are allowed to bike into Geneva Lake from a city pier or ramp.
“I think there’s a restriction on the piers of riding a bike out there,” Yunker said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said if the city grants Krause’s request, then they would have to deal with similar requests in the future. Hedlund said Krause would have been better off not making the request and jumping off the pier then paying a citation if necessary.
“I always say it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. The worst thing that could happen is you get a citation,” Hedlund said. “If you let this person do it, how many others are going to want to do it? As much as I appreciate the respect they have shown, I think it would have been easier to just do it.”
Krause unknowingly followed Hedlund’s advise.
She said she had not heard back from Yunker or had not been informed that the aldermen were going to discuss and vote on the request, so she and another staff member biked off a pier into the lake in the Town of Linn, May 10.
“It was all for a good cause,” Krause said. “I didn’t even know the city talked about it, because they never got back to me. We did it anyway. We found a different pier.”
Krause said the jumps were recorded with a video being uploaded online. The Regional News asked for a copy of the video, but the school district has yet to provide it.
“It was actually super fun, but it was freezing cold,” Krause said. “The bike we used doesn’t have brakes. Once you commit to it, there is no stopping.”
Krause said she would be willing to make a similar bet with her students in the future if possible.
