With video: Lake Geneva Fire Department a leader for hiring women

Equal ExpectationsMoeller-Gunderson said the department has the same expectations for the female firefighters as it does for their male counterparts. He said male and female candidates have to pass the same agility and strength tests before joining the department.

“Those standards are equally applied to men and women,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “They have to raise ladders and haul hoses and rescue people. It’s dangerous, dirty, hot work. It requires not only muscle but good, clear thinking and judgement, and that’s what they bring to the game.”

Pillman agrees that being a firefighter requires a lot of physical strength and critical thinking.

“I think that’s kind of a standard for everybody,” Pillman said. “You have to be pretty strong, but there’s ways to work around it. We have lots of equipment. We just need to know how to utilize our tools in the best way possible.”

A woman’s advantageMoeller-Gunderson said one of the advantages of having women working on the department is they are better able to assist female patients during an emergency situation.

He said female patients are often more comfortable when a female firefighter or paramedic is on the scene.