With video: Lake Geneva Fire Department a leader for hiring women

For Kimberly Pillman and Ryle Olsen it is about helping others during an emergency and serving the community they call home.
Pillman and Olsen are two of the 10 female firefighters/paramedics who currently work for the Lake Geneva Fire Department.
Pillman said she considers it an honor to be a member of the fire department, as she is able to help people during a difficult situation.
“I enjoy serving the community and being there for people who need help and being the calm person that comes to help take care of what is going on in their life at that moment,” Pillman said.
Olsen said she also enjoys the community service aspect of working as a firefighter.
“I like helping out the community,” Olsen said. “I also love that with this job there is something new every day.
Captain Mark Moeller-Gunderson said the Lake Geneva Fire Department is above the national average when it come to hiring female firefighters and paramedics— like Olsen sand Pillman.
Moeller-Gunderson said about 23% of the department’s staff— which includes 43 employees— is made up of women.
He said nationwide about 8% of women work in fire service full time, 4% work for fire departments in major cities, 11% percent are members of volunteer fire departments and 21% work as paramedics, according to 2018 statistics.
“With Lake Geneva to have 23 percent, that’s more than double the national volunteer average and almost triple the national average,” he said.
Moeller-Gunderson feels more women are becoming interested in working in fire service as more departments across the country are becoming more inclusive.
“Here, it starts with our chief and officers who have said that they want a climate and culture that is welcoming and sees women as a critical asset to the mission that we’re called to do,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “The reality is fire service— like a lot of other enterprises— for a long time was all male and resisted any change. That’s changing as the country is also changing.”
Pillman said the other firefighters have always made her feel welcome since she started working for the department in 2014.
“I knew some of the leaders here before I joined, and they were very welcoming when I started here,” Pillman said. “All the crews here were very welcoming and encouraging. So I never felt like being a woman here was a negative thing or it was a problem.”
Olsen— who started working for the department in 2020— said she also has received a lot of support from the other firefighters.
“I agree with Kim,” Olsen said. “It’s always been really welcoming here.”
Equal ExpectationsMoeller-Gunderson said the department has the same expectations for the female firefighters as it does for their male counterparts. He said male and female candidates have to pass the same agility and strength tests before joining the department.
“Those standards are equally applied to men and women,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “They have to raise ladders and haul hoses and rescue people. It’s dangerous, dirty, hot work. It requires not only muscle but good, clear thinking and judgement, and that’s what they bring to the game.”
Pillman agrees that being a firefighter requires a lot of physical strength and critical thinking.
“I think that’s kind of a standard for everybody,” Pillman said. “You have to be pretty strong, but there’s ways to work around it. We have lots of equipment. We just need to know how to utilize our tools in the best way possible.”
A woman’s advantageMoeller-Gunderson said one of the advantages of having women working on the department is they are better able to assist female patients during an emergency situation.
He said female patients are often more comfortable when a female firefighter or paramedic is on the scene.
“If I’m in an ambulance and we have a female patient, I’m extremely happy to have a woman EMT or paramedic along,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “It’s just natural that they can relate in ways that I can’t. I think it’s more comforting for a female patient to have a female paramedic available.”
Pillman said, as a mother, she is able to assist parents who may have a child who is undergoing an emergency situation.
“I can relate to moms and dads having to deal with a child having an emergency,” Pillman said. “I think that perspective for me is what I enjoy and sometimes find rewarding about this career— to be that calming person for those women and children.”
From the beginningPillman said she first became interested in fire service while studying medicine at Gateway Technical College. She said she was encouraged to take emergency medical technicians training as part of of her coursework.
Pillman has completed several firefighting, emergency medical technicians, paramedic and CPR courses throughout her training.
“As I got more experience, I really enjoyed it,” Pillman said.
Olsen said she first became interested in firefighting while participating in the department’s Explorer program while attending Badger High School, in which students learn about the basics of firefighting.
“We would come in and they would set up some type of fire training for us to be able to learn,” she said.
Olsen then completed a firefighting course at Gateway Technical College while attending Badger High School, then began interning with the department. She is continuing her firefighter training at Gateway Technical College.
“I was lucky that Badger High School had a ‘start college now’ program, so I was able to start Firefighter 1 when I was in high school,” Olsen said. “So once I finished that, I graduated early and took EMT and got hired here.”
Moeller-Gunderson said to work for the department a candidate must be certified in Firefighter 1 training by the state and have basic emergency medical technicians training.
“That’s just the basics to be able to respond to calls, then the paramedic level is a substantial commitment,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “It’s over 1,000 hours of coursework.”
A family affairBoth Olsen and Pillman said they have family members who have worked in fire service.
Olsen said her grandfather, father, aunt and uncle all have been involved in the firefighting field.
“I’ve always kind of grown up around it,” Olsen said. “It was always an idea.”
Pillman said her brother also works as a firefighter, and they have responded to some of the same calls.
“We have casual conversations of what calls we’ve been on,” Pillman said. “He’s on a fire department in Lake County, so sometimes we see each other on the scene for mutual aid.”
Parting advicePillman said she encourages other women to enter the firefighting field if they have an interest.
“If you have a passion for helping others and are willing and able to take time to get your education and serve your community, this is a fantastic career for anybody whose mind is set that way,” Pillman said.
Olsen agrees that becoming a firefighter requires a lot of hard work and dedication.
“Anyone can do it as long as they have the motivation to put the time in,” Olsen said.
Moeller-Gunderson said several women who have joined the Lake Geneva Fire Department have gone on to work for departments in larger communities.
“While that’s a loss for us— because they were strong members here— it’s also a gain for another department, because they have good experience and trained well here,” Moeller-Gunderson said. “So we’re happy to see them achieve that goal.”