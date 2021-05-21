With video: Lake Geneva teacher bikes into lake after bet with students

“As much as I would like to see something like that, I worry about one thing— liability,” Howell said. “How is the city covered for liability in case somebody rides their bike off the pier and gets hurt? We just sanctioned that activity if that’s the case.”

Yunker said she is not even certain whether people are allowed to bike into Geneva Lake from a city pier or ramp.

“I think there’s a restriction on the piers of riding a bike out there,” Yunker said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said if the city grants Krause’s request, then they would have to deal with similar requests in the future. Hedlund said Krause would have been better off not making the request and jumping off the pier then paying a citation if necessary.

“I always say it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission. The worst thing that could happen is you get a citation,” Hedlund said. “If you let this person do it, how many others are going to want to do it? As much as I appreciate the respect they have shown, I think it would have been easier to just do it.”

Krause unknowingly followed Hedlund’s advise.