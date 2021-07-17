With video: Last weekend students' poems, artwork and performances kick off Beachside Authorfest

Area youth’s poems, essays, artwork and theater skits were part of the kick off to this year’s Beachside Authorfest.
Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library conducted the Forward to Authorfest event July 9 on the east lawn of the Lake Geneva Public Library as a precursor to the annual Beachside Authorfest, which was held July 10, where participating authors set up vendor booths to sell and sign copies of their books.
The Forward to Authorfest event included presentations of students’ artwork and reading of poems and essays, which they worked on throughout the school year to express their feelings about the coronavirus.
Robert Ocker, counselor at Lake Geneva Middle School, said several students wrote journals, digital journals, poems and memoires about how they lived their lives during the pandemic.
He said some of the students’ work will be submitted to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which is collecting stories about how people lived through the coronavirus.
“The kids did it because it was an actual reflection of what they were going through, so the focus wasn’t doing it about COVID,” Ocker said. “The focus was collecting all the experiences and collecting all the writings and stories that the kids did that related to the pandemic.”
Noreen Hale, vice president of the Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library Board, said several of the students also worked on “taped sculptures,” which they used to express their feeling about COVID.
During the Forward to Authorfest event, Hale presented a “taped sculpture” that a group of middle school students completed entitled “The Happy Man.”
“This sculpture represents to them that even during rough times, we can still lay back and chill and take some time to relax,” Hale said. “That was an important message to us as educators and parents. It wasn’t all bad— you still had to take time to relax.”
Ocker said having the students work on the poems, journals and artwork was therapeutic for them and helped them get through a difficult school year.
“The kids had an opportunity to talk about the pandemic and COVID as a way to express how they’re feelings and what’s happening,” Ocker said. “I saw a lot the anxiety and stress levels of the kids go down when they were able to be one-on-one with their teachers and one-on-one with their friends.”
During Forward to Authorfest, members of youth theater group The Pleasant Street Players performed skits from their upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid,” which they are se to present 7 p.m., Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N. Bloomfield Road in Lake Geneva.
Caleb Monge, director of the Pleasant Street Players, said he and the theater group members enjoyed participating in the event. He said the theater group performed skits of “The Little Mermaid” at local retirement homes before Forward to Authorfest.
“It’s fun to get involved with events like this,” he said.
The Pleasant Street Players, which was formed in 2012, has 45 members between the ages of 4 and high school age.
The theater group also is set to present “The Night of the Arts,” 5 p.m., July 31 at N4449 County Highway H in Elkhorn. “The Night of the Arts” is set to include live music, theater performances and dinner.
“The first half of the show will be a talent show where it will be open mic where you can enjoy dinner and listen to music,” Monge said. “Then the second half will be a one-act play that we composed. It’s a montage of all the plays we have done.”
Monge said the purpose of The Pleasant Street Players is to help area youth become interested in theater.
“We’re creating a foundation for them to go into high school theater at Badger or wherever they might go,” Monge said. “For a lot of these kids, it’s their first time being involved with theater. It’s a structuring environment where they learn how it all works.”