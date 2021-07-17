With video: Last weekend students' poems, artwork and performances kick off Beachside Authorfest

Area youth’s poems, essays, artwork and theater skits were part of the kick off to this year’s Beachside Authorfest.

Friends of the Lake Geneva Public Library conducted the Forward to Authorfest event July 9 on the east lawn of the Lake Geneva Public Library as a precursor to the annual Beachside Authorfest, which was held July 10, where participating authors set up vendor booths to sell and sign copies of their books.

The Forward to Authorfest event included presentations of students’ artwork and reading of poems and essays, which they worked on throughout the school year to express their feelings about the coronavirus.

Robert Ocker, counselor at Lake Geneva Middle School, said several students wrote journals, digital journals, poems and memoires about how they lived their lives during the pandemic.

He said some of the students’ work will be submitted to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which is collecting stories about how people lived through the coronavirus.

“The kids did it because it was an actual reflection of what they were going through, so the focus wasn’t doing it about COVID,” Ocker said. “The focus was collecting all the experiences and collecting all the writings and stories that the kids did that related to the pandemic.”