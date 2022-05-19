With video link: County tables vote on 68-room Lake Beulah hotel until June

After extensive discussion at the county, the proposal for a 68-room hotel on the shores of Lake Beulah was tabled until next month.

A video of the discussion is on the county's website. The discussion starts around the two hour mark and lasts about an hour and a half.

Plans for the business were presented on Thursday, May 19, to the Walworth County Zoning Agency. People spoke for and against the proposal, but ultimately the zoning board voted unanimously to table a vote until its June meeting.

The next County Zoning Agency meeting is June 16 at 4:30 p.m. The meetings are held at the Walworth County Government Center in County Board Room 114.

The proposal is to build a hotel on the 2.94 acres of land at W1340 Beach Road, where Lindeys bar is located in the Town of East Troy.

The location is right along Lake Beulah, just down the street from the popular restaurant Lulabell’s Dockside.

If approved, the hotel is set to include 68 guest rooms, a coffee shop and central commercial kitchen. Boat slips would be available to guests.

The hotel would employee 15 workers, with four employees working at the hotel at one time. The number of people allowed in each room would be regulated by hotel management.

Plans were previously presented for the hotel in 2020, and members of the Walworth County Zoning Agency unanimously denied a conditional use permit for the hotel Oct. 15, 2020.

According to minutes of that meeting, the zoning agency denied the conditional use permit because of possible concerns related to the township’s wells, water demand, possible effects on Lake Beulah, potential traffic issues, community opposition, possible sanitation concerns, potential storm water runoff and possible effects on impervious surfaces.