With video link: Lake Geneva featured on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' on NBC

The City of Lake Geneva was in the national spotlight this week and was featured during a segment of "Today with Hoda & Jenna” on NBC.

The segment featuring Lake Geneva was originally scheduled to be aired on Thursday, but was moved to Friday. Due to the breaking Roe V. Wade Supreme Court decision, some may not have seen the Lake Geneva segment.

But it is available online at: https://www.today.com/video/get-to-know-the-latest-hot-destination-lake-geneva-wisconsin-142765637610?fbclid=IwAR3wN9gsHTI-S_fBjWwQLmsfjZkrOew_l5bZrcB9NxSzQ-VlW-SVjEiFKPY&fs=e&s=cl

Lake Geneva kicked off the show's summer 2022 travel series.

Officials from VISIT Lake Geneva have worked with "Today Show" producers during the past several month to encourage them to film a show in Lake Geneva.

"Today Show" staff visited Lake Geneva, June 16, to film the segment. As part of their visit, the staff interviewed Lake Geneva Cruise Line mailboat jumpers and several people throughout the community and visited local businesses and tourist attractions.

During the segment, VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett talks about what attracts visitors to Lake Geneva.

The segment also included video of the lakeshore path, the Downtown area, Riviera plaza, Mars Resort, and area beaches.