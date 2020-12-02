With video: No announcements yet on what Riviera tenants will be removed, three likely to be told not to come back

Lake Geneva aldermen are in the process of determining the future of the Riviera tenants.

The city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee discussed the 2021 Riviera tenant list and Riviera lease rates at a meeting Dec. 1 in the city hall council chambers, 626 Geneva St., during a closed session. But no information was publicly released after the closed session.

After returning from closed session, the committee members unanimously voted to continue to discuss the issue the during their next meeting, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

City Administrator Dave Nord has said about three tenant spaces may be removed as a result of the Riviera renovation project, which includes interior work to the upper and lower levels of the historic building located in downtown Lake Geneva.

Members of the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee discussed the tenant spaces during a closed session, Nov. 24.

Nord said because the issue was discussed in a closed session, he could not provide details about the committee's recommendations.

He said the final decision regarding the vendor spaces will be voted on by the full city council.