With video: Skate park in Williams Bay may be considered

WILLIAMS BAY — Village leaders are slated to consider the prospect of building a skate park in Williams Bay after a petition circulated throughout the village gauging public interest in the park.
The petition was created by former Williams Bay resident Paul Yih, who works as a graphic designer in Madison.
The Williams Bay High School alumnus said while growing up in the village, he and friends were always on the prowl for places to skateboard, but never had a dedicated space for the activity in Williams Bay. Yih said he and his friends often had to travel to skate parks in Lake Geneva or Delevan for a place to skateboard.
Yih said when he heard about a potential space opening for a skate park to be built, he thought it would be a great opportunity for the village to create an additional outdoor activity for kids and parents alike.
“At the end of the day I’m just trying to get one more thing for a kid in a small town to do,” he said.
As of March 30 , the petition received 283 signatures in support of the skate park, not all of which were made by village residents.
Yih said he decided to circulate the petition after learning the village board may be considering alternative uses for the tennis courts in Lion’s Park, where an ice skating rink was constructed this winter for the first time. But because the tennis courts sit on top of shifting, porous ground, the village may consider prospects of building it elsewhere in the village.
Village trustees discussed repurposing the courts during a Nov. 17, 2020 parks and lakefront committee meeting, during which Trustee Jim D’Alessandro said because the tennis courts are located on porous land, the court’s pavement develops cracks every few years and requires costly repairs.
Williams Bay Recreation Department director David Rowland said because of the shifting ground below the tennis courts, similar issues may arise if a skate park was constructed in the same location.
“It would be the same problem,” he said.
Roland said if a below ground bowl skate park was constructed it may mitigate issues with shifting ground but noted cracks may still arise.
While it may be unlikely the skate park be constructed where the Lions Park tennis courts are now, Roland said the recreation department has not considered building a park before and is interested in hearing feedback from the community and village board on the proposal.
“If that’s the direction the community and village board want to go to, we totally support that,” he said.
The village Parks and Lakefront Committee will likely discuss the skate park proposal during an April 14 committee meeting.
Roland said if the matter ends up moving on to the village board and receiving approval, the next step would be to find a funding source for the project, which is not included in the 2021 budget.
Roland said is aware of grants which could help finance such a project but has not yet investigated them thoroughly.
Yih said he is not sure how the skate park would be financed but hopes public support of the idea may encourage the village board to find funding for the project.
He added that he has also heard from petition signers that they may be willing to contribute donations toward building the skate park.