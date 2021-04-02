With video: Skate park in Williams Bay may be considered

Yih said he decided to circulate the petition after learning the village board may be considering alternative uses for the tennis courts in Lion’s Park, where an ice skating rink was constructed this winter for the first time. But because the tennis courts sit on top of shifting, porous ground, the village may consider prospects of building it elsewhere in the village.

Village trustees discussed repurposing the courts during a Nov. 17, 2020 parks and lakefront committee meeting, during which Trustee Jim D’Alessandro said because the tennis courts are located on porous land, the court’s pavement develops cracks every few years and requires costly repairs.

Williams Bay Recreation Department director David Rowland said because of the shifting ground below the tennis courts, similar issues may arise if a skate park was constructed in the same location.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It would be the same problem,” he said.

Roland said if a below ground bowl skate park was constructed it may mitigate issues with shifting ground but noted cracks may still arise.