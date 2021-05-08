With video: Sold-out Bacon Fest gets good reviews, likely returning next year

She tried the sugared bacon and the wood-fire baked bacon pizza. It took about ten minutes for the pizza to be cooked, but they received a pager and it went off when it was ready, Brunt said.

“It was really, really good,” Brunt said about the bacon pizza.

The event was sponsored by Pats Services, the City of Lake Geneva, Best Bargains, Bruno’s Liquors and the Farm Stand.

A portion of the proceeds is going to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.

This is the first Lake Geneva Bacon Fest and Regional News General Manager Rob Ireland hopes to make it the first of many Bacon Fests. In future years, likely capacity will be able to be increased, but it was limited this year.

The newspaper received a $10,000 grant from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, and the funds were used to market the event to overnight visitors. Half of the tickets sold were to people from out of state, particularly Illinois.

