With video: Sold-out Bacon Fest gets good reviews, likely returning next year

LAKE GENEVA – The sizzle of bacon and sound of live music was in the air for the first Downtown Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, an event which sold out of its 2,500 tickets about a week before the event.
The event was organized by the Lake Geneva Regional News, which is affiliated with the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, and was a way for people to get outside and try some bacon creations by local chefs and restaurants.
“We came for the bacon,” said Drew Peterson, who was came to town from Forest Park, Illinois, along with his 13-year-old son.
Peterson and his son tried the bacon tacos, the sliders, chocolate-covered bacon and cheese curds, Peterson said.
“It’s great. They need to do it again,” Peterson said, while sitting in a lawn chair listening to the Lake Geneva House of Music’s student group.
The student group was one of a number of bands including The Gravity of Youth, the Farm Boys and the Spectaculars that performed at the event that took place at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.
Gwendolyn Brunt, from Aurora, Illinois, came with her family for the event after her son-in-law heard about the event online.
“You are getting away, but it’s close,” Brunt said about the trip to Lake Geneva for Bacon Fest.
She tried the sugared bacon and the wood-fire baked bacon pizza. It took about ten minutes for the pizza to be cooked, but they received a pager and it went off when it was ready, Brunt said.
“It was really, really good,” Brunt said about the bacon pizza.
The event was sponsored by Pats Services, the City of Lake Geneva, Best Bargains, Bruno’s Liquors and the Farm Stand.
A portion of the proceeds is going to the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.
This is the first Lake Geneva Bacon Fest and Regional News General Manager Rob Ireland hopes to make it the first of many Bacon Fests. In future years, likely capacity will be able to be increased, but it was limited this year.
The newspaper received a $10,000 grant from the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, and the funds were used to market the event to overnight visitors. Half of the tickets sold were to people from out of state, particularly Illinois.
Marketing
How did the event sell out even before doors open? Through targeted marketing and due to the built-up demand for a fun, safe outdoor event, said Ireland, who is also the sales director for the Kenosha News, which is part of the Wisconn Valley Media Group, which also includes the Regional News and Racine Journal Times.
“Wisconn Valley Media Group has the loudest microphone in the tri-county area” through its three websites, newspapers and social platform, Ireland said.
“We run a sophisticated full-service advertising agency that can target individuals on both the macro- and micro-levels.”
For instance, businesses can target customers based on their interests and demographics.
More events coming to region
The Wisconn Valley Media Group has also hosted other events and has more coming up.
There is a job fair in Racine County on July 20 at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave, in Sturtevant, and another at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Kenosha, on July 28.
“Talking to our partners in the business community we are consistently hearing that finding and retaining great talent is a challenge and we think a job fair is a great way to recruit the talent they need to be successful,” Ireland said. “Typically we wouldn’t have a job fair in July. But this is not a typical year.”
This winter the media group is also hosting bridal shows in Racine and Kenosha and they are in the early planning stages of a Lake Geneva bridal show.
Wisconn Valley also hosts home expos to let people know about building and decorating trends and a lifestyle and retirement expo is scheduled for August in Racine.
“We have another large-scale food event in the works for September in the Lake Geneva region,” Ireland said. Stay tuned for more information on that.