With video: Thrift-In to move to Fancy Fair Mall; Thrift-In building recently bought by owner of Brick & Mortar

“She’s been very successful, and I think she’s going to be a great addition to the market,” Booher said. “She’s going to sell the same types of products. She’s just going to have a larger store to do it in.”

Thrift-In opened in 2016

Nimmow and her husband, William Nimmow, opened the Thrift-In at the Center Street location in December 2016. She said the store has received a positive response from customers.

“This has been our home the whole time,” Nimmow said. “We started in the basement, we started small, then we moved upstairs and we’ve been here ever since. We’ve been fortunate to have a good following of people, whether they be regulars or out-of-towners.”

The Thrift-In features antique furniture, clocks, lamps, kitchenware and picture frames. Most of the items come from rummage sales, estate sales and the owners’ personal collections.

“We’re not consignment,” Nimmow said. “We actually own everything that’s in the store. We’re not your typical mom-and-pop store, it’s just my husband and I.”

Nimmow said they also have several items in storage that are not displayed at the store.