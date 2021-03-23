With video: Thrift-In to move to Fancy Fair Mall; Thrift-In building recently bought by owner of Brick & Mortar

A Lake Geneva antique store will be setting up shop in a new location in the near future after its current building was purchased.
Thrift-In, 252 Center St., is set to move in early April into a space inside the Fancy Mall Mall, 830 W. Main St., renamed the Market of Lake Geneva.
The business will be moving into a space that currently is occupied by Chic & Unique Consignment Boutique, which will be leaving the mall in late March.
Sally Nimmow, co-owner of Thrift-In, said she is moving her business because the Center Street location recently was purchased by new landlords, and they have alternative plans for the building.
“They haven’t really discussed it,” Nimmow said. “They were very nice. They’re in no rush to get us out, but we felt it’s best to move before the summer hits so we can be settled in for the summer crowd.”
Brick and Mortar
County tax records show 252 Center Street was purchased this January by Thomas and Kathleen George of neighboring 222 Center Street, which is the address for Brick & Mortar.
Kathleen George confirmed they purchased the 252 Center Street Building and said they will be sharing more information about plans in the future.
Nimmow said she looked at other locations in downtown Lake Geneva for her business but feels the “Market of Lake Geneva” will be the appropriate spot.
“The Fancy Fair Mall just seemed to be a good fit, especially with all the renovations that are going on over there and being on Main Street gives us a lot more foot traffic,” Nimmow said.
Chic & Unique leaving mall
Kirk Booher, owner of “Market of Lake Geneva,” said even though he is disappointed that Chic & Unique Consignment Boutique is leaving the mall, he feels Thrift-In will be a welcome addition.
“We keep getting new tenants which is nice. We’re thrilled about it,” Booher said. “You always hate when you’re replacing one. We would rather have a new one come in and keep the other ones.”
Chic & Unique Consignment Boutique, which also has a location in downtown Burlington at 173 E Chestnut St., could not be reached for comment on the Lake Geneva store closure.
The mall also will provide more space for the Thrift-In. The business currently has about 1,000 square feet of space at the Center Street location and will occupy about 1,800 square feet of space inside the mall.
“It won’t have as much charm as this building does, but space-wise we will have more square footage,” Nimmow said.
Booher said he also feels the larger space will benefit Nimmow’s business.
“She’s been very successful, and I think she’s going to be a great addition to the market,” Booher said. “She’s going to sell the same types of products. She’s just going to have a larger store to do it in.”
Thrift-In opened in 2016
Nimmow and her husband, William Nimmow, opened the Thrift-In at the Center Street location in December 2016. She said the store has received a positive response from customers.
“This has been our home the whole time,” Nimmow said. “We started in the basement, we started small, then we moved upstairs and we’ve been here ever since. We’ve been fortunate to have a good following of people, whether they be regulars or out-of-towners.”
The Thrift-In features antique furniture, clocks, lamps, kitchenware and picture frames. Most of the items come from rummage sales, estate sales and the owners’ personal collections.
“We’re not consignment,” Nimmow said. “We actually own everything that’s in the store. We’re not your typical mom-and-pop store, it’s just my husband and I.”
Nimmow said they also have several items in storage that are not displayed at the store.
“If someone is looking for something, it’s possible we have it. It’s just not physically in the store,” Nimmow said. “We try to have photos of things we have in storage.”
Nimmow said she plans to begin moving items out of the store’s current location and to the new space inside the mall at the end of March.
The owners of Antique Unique Vintage Shop, located in the lower level of 252 Center St., also plan to look for a new location in the future.
Antique Unique Vintage Shop
Carolyn Sharpe, co-owner of Antique Unique Vintage Shop, said she will miss working out of the Center Street location but hopes to continue the business in a different spot.
“It’s been a fun business,” Sharpe said. “I love doing it. I’ll probably do it forever.”
Sharpe said she also will miss operating a business at the same location as Nimmow.
“We’re going to miss Sally and Bill— they’re awesome,” Sharpe said. “I feel like we got a great friendship built, and I’m going to miss being next to her.”
Antique Unique Vintage Shop features vintage albums, antique furniture, books, jewelry, glassware, sports cards and comic books.
“We have things from the late 1800s all the way up through the 1990s,” Sharpe said. “It’s just a combination of different things. It’s just a big variety of a lot of stuff. We got stuff for everybody of every age.”
Most of the items come from the owners’ personal collection. Sharpe said her husband has been collecting vintage albums for about 30 years. She said her husband has about 2,500 albums at the store and about 10,000 in storage at their home.
Sharpe and her husband, Michael Sharpe, started the business in July 2019. She said the business has received a positive response but still lost customers during the past year because of the coronavirus.
“It was great from the start. We got a beautiful following from Chicago,” Sharpe said. “But when the pandemic hit, it just hurt. We’re finding out that there’s not a lot of families coming anymore.”
Sharpe said Nimmow has referred many customers to her business.
“Because of her, people know we’re here,” Sharpe said. “We got a nice following of people because of that. Thrift-In has been such an asset to Antique Unique Vintage Shop.”