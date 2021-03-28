With video: Tiger sanctuary begins rebuilding in Walworth County

SHARON — The Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat is beginning a long process of rebuilding after its pole barn collapsed due to heavy snow accumulation.
The roof of the pole barn collapsed Feb. 22 under the weight of heavy snowfalls, luckily without major injury to the exotic animal sanctuary’s volunteers — or to the blind horse, llamas, cows, ponies or goats the barn housed.
Though damage to the barn was significant, volunteer Susan Reinholz said the animals inside sustained nothing but small scrapes because they were resting in new enclosures inside the barn, which sustained the collapse.
“That’s what saved the animals, were these stalls,” she said.
Reinholz said volunteers were working in the 43-year-old pole barn just 15 minutes before it collapsed and that it was fortunate the workers, and the cows which usually occupied the area which collapsed the most, were not inside.
“It happened at the right time if it was going to happen,” she said.
A small crew of volunteers and paid construction workers have constructed temporary enclosures for displaced animals, have begun disassembling the collapsed pole barn and are making plans for a constructing a new pole barn in its place.
So far the vast majority of the collapsed roof and walls have been taken down and the site of the former pole barn has been cleared aside from the enclosures which lasted the collapse.
The removal work has been completed largely by volunteer Chick Clemen and two constructions workers being compensated for their efforts. The small crews were not able to begin work on removing the debris until March 15, when warmer weather melted snow around the area.
“It’s been heavy work all week,” Clemen said.
Clemen has volunteered with the sanctuary for about three years, bringing with him an electrical engineering background and construction know-how.
Shortly after the pole barn collapsed, the Valley of the Kings created an online fundraiser to finance debris removal and reconstruction efforts of the uninsured barn.
Reniholz said the barn was uninsured because of the facility’s designation as an exotic animal facility, which can be viewed as a liability.
“It wasn’t insured because we’re an exotic sanctuary,” she said.
She said so far the sanctuary has received a little over half of its $75,000 donation goal.
The sanctuary’s GoFundMe page had received $29,643 as of March 22.
“We’ve had a lot of generous people and we’re hoping a lot more will step up now that we’ve taken steps to take this down and we’re making movement on it,” Reinholz said.
Depending on the costs of materials when the sanctuary is ready to begin reconstruction, Reinholz said she anticipates construction costs may exceed the $75,000 they first sought through donations.
While still a long-way out from the sanctuary’s fundraising goal, Reinholz said she is confident funding will be secured to rebuild the barn.
“You’ve just got to have faith and trust that it will all work out, because it always works out,” she said.