With video: Tiger sanctuary begins rebuilding in Walworth County

So far the vast majority of the collapsed roof and walls have been taken down and the site of the former pole barn has been cleared aside from the enclosures which lasted the collapse.

The removal work has been completed largely by volunteer Chick Clemen and two constructions workers being compensated for their efforts. The small crews were not able to begin work on removing the debris until March 15, when warmer weather melted snow around the area.

“It’s been heavy work all week,” Clemen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clemen has volunteered with the sanctuary for about three years, bringing with him an electrical engineering background and construction know-how.

Shortly after the pole barn collapsed, the Valley of the Kings created an online fundraiser to finance debris removal and reconstruction efforts of the uninsured barn.

Reniholz said the barn was uninsured because of the facility’s designation as an exotic animal facility, which can be viewed as a liability.

“It wasn’t insured because we’re an exotic sanctuary,” she said.

She said so far the sanctuary has received a little over half of its $75,000 donation goal.