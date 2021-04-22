With video: University of Chicago plans to sell Williams Bay land: Will it be for residential or other plans?

WILLIAMS BAY – One way or another, the University of Chicago plans to sell its 8.72 lakefront acres in the Village of Williams Bay – the remaining land left after the university donated the Yerkes Observatory and the surrounding land to the Yerkes Future Foundation.
The question at hand is whether the land will be developed as three residential lots with one house on each lot – or developed as something else if it maintains its current public and institutional zoning designation.
That is what University of Chicago Associate Vice President Tracy McCabe explained on Wednesday night at a public hearing in the Williams Bay High School gymnasium. The hearing drew a crowd of several dozen people, with about a dozen speaking - a mix of people for and against the plan.
"It's been our long-standing intention to sell," McCabe explained.
McCabe said the university has a responsibility to sell the land and they have received residential and institutional offers to buy the land. Either way, McCabe said, “The university is committed to selling it to good stewards of the land.”
To sell it as residential, as is the intention right now, allows for low-density buildings, three to be exact, and establishes a new tax base for the village. But the village must first approve changes to its comprehensive plan, which has been highly controversial over the last year.
As part of the current plan, a pedestrian easement allowing for a footpath between the lakefront and Constance Boulevard will remain.
A public hearing was held about a year ago about the plans, but ultimately a decision was held off until further studies could be done including a tree survey and archaeological survey. The archaeological survey did not uncover any cultural material or prehistoric deposits, although some questioned if the study was thorough enough.
Approximately a year after the last public hearing, some attended the hearing expressing support for the rezoning to allow for the building of three homes, citing the benefits of the tax base for the village and appreciation for what the university has done for the area and the due diligence over the last year.
Others still expressed concerns about taking away another natural area around Yerkes observatory and cited the show of opposition to the rezoning by hundreds of residents who signed a petition earlier this year.
Still others were upset because they attended the meeting to try to get answers to some lingering questions, only to learn village officials were not planning to answer questions at the listening session.
Speaking in support of the residential rezoning, former village board trustee Jim Killian explained that because the lakefront property is zoned institutional, the university could sell the land to an institution now and then they could build almost whatever they want without even going to the Plan Commission for permission.
They would simply need to submit a building permit, Killian said.
“To me that would be much worse than what is proposed,” said Killian, who is on the board for the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.
"Be careful what you ask for," he said to those people opposed to the residential rezoning.
Killian said he had concerns a year ago at the last public hearing and at the time he thought the village board was moving too quickly. But over the last year those concerns have been addressed.
He explained a tree survey showed that there are a lot of downed trees on the property as well as several Norway Maples, which are invasive species and should be taken down.
Looking at the site plan, Killian said it appears that the area where the new homes would be built are right in the areas of the Norway maples, meaning they are the ones that would be taken down and not others.
Also he explained that for every tree taken down another must be replanted or a fee goes to Kishwauketoe Preserve to preserve the natural habitat of the area.
But opposition remains. Jack O’Regan, of Williams Bay, called the sale of the property “terribly short-sighted.”
“This property, this is incredible … We are just going to throw it away because we are afraid of getting sued ... We don’t need to be afraid of anyone.”
Following the public hearing, Village President Bill Duncan said the Plan Commission and Village Board would be meeting in May for a joint meeting to vote on possible changes to the comprehensive plan, although additional steps would still be needed before anything could be finalized.