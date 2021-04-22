With video: University of Chicago plans to sell Williams Bay land: Will it be for residential or other plans?

They would simply need to submit a building permit, Killian said.

“To me that would be much worse than what is proposed,” said Killian, who is on the board for the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy.

"Be careful what you ask for," he said to those people opposed to the residential rezoning.

Killian said he had concerns a year ago at the last public hearing and at the time he thought the village board was moving too quickly. But over the last year those concerns have been addressed.

He explained a tree survey showed that there are a lot of downed trees on the property as well as several Norway Maples, which are invasive species and should be taken down.

Looking at the site plan, Killian said it appears that the area where the new homes would be built are right in the areas of the Norway maples, meaning they are the ones that would be taken down and not others.

Also he explained that for every tree taken down another must be replanted or a fee goes to Kishwauketoe Preserve to preserve the natural habitat of the area.

But opposition remains. Jack O’Regan, of Williams Bay, called the sale of the property “terribly short-sighted.”