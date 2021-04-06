With video: Wicked Poke Hut expanding restaurant area, asking city for beer and wine license

LAKE GENEVA – The Wicked Poke Hut on Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva opened less than two month ago and already it is expanding.
The Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant opened at 120 Broad St. in mid-February and word spread quickly about the specialty restaurant. Now they are leasing the neighboring storefront.
They have applied for a beer and wine license with the city, which still needs city approval, and plan to build a small bar area and they plan to call the new addition the Wicked Tiki Hut. They are also applying with the city to be able to have outdoor seating.
“We definitely need the seats. At lunchtime people are leaving because there is nowhere to sit,” said Karen Schutz, who co-owns the restaurant along with Joshua Bernicchi.
The restaurant offers customized poke bowls in which customers select their own ingredients for their bowl. Poke bowls often include fish or other type of meat on top of rice and mixed with vegetables, fruit, sauce and seaweed.
Along with the expanded area, Bernicchi said they are looking at offering pineapple bowls and Hawaiian ice cream bowls.
Both Bernicchi and Schutz have worked in the restaurant industry for many years.
Bernicchi said he has worked in the industry for about 14 years and has helped open 32 restaurants— including Buffalo Wild Wings and Red Robin restaurants— throughout the country. He said his father operated several restaurants during his childhood, which helped spark his interest in the industry.
Schutz worked as a manager and event coordinator for several restaurants and breweries during the past 13 years.
For more information about the Wicked Poke Hut, visit www.wickedpokehut.com or call 262-812-8041.
Currently the business is open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday. Once the new seating area opens the summer hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.