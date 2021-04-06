With video: Wicked Poke Hut expanding restaurant area, asking city for beer and wine license

LAKE GENEVA – The Wicked Poke Hut on Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva opened less than two month ago and already it is expanding.

The Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant opened at 120 Broad St. in mid-February and word spread quickly about the specialty restaurant. Now they are leasing the neighboring storefront.

They have applied for a beer and wine license with the city, which still needs city approval, and plan to build a small bar area and they plan to call the new addition the Wicked Tiki Hut. They are also applying with the city to be able to have outdoor seating.

“We definitely need the seats. At lunchtime people are leaving because there is nowhere to sit,” said Karen Schutz, who co-owns the restaurant along with Joshua Bernicchi.

The restaurant offers customized poke bowls in which customers select their own ingredients for their bowl. Poke bowls often include fish or other type of meat on top of rice and mixed with vegetables, fruit, sauce and seaweed.

Along with the expanded area, Bernicchi said they are looking at offering pineapple bowls and Hawaiian ice cream bowls.

Both Bernicchi and Schutz have worked in the restaurant industry for many years.