With videos: Walworth County Lights display damaged by wind storm, no show Thursday, Dec. 16

Walworth County Lights, a popular light display outside Elkhorn that synchronizes with music, was one of the victims of the Wednesday evening, Thursday morning wind storm.

Walworth County Lights is located in the Lauderdale Lakes Estates on the Northeast corner of Hwy 67 & County Rd A at N6916 Northwood Drive.

The show typically runs daily, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

On a Facebook page for the display, J.T. Worley, who runs the light display wrote that there will be no light show on Thursday, Dec. 16 because of wind damage.

The wind knocked over the top 15 feet of the interactive tree display.

A bucket truck and operator is scheduled to come over to the house on Friday so that the display can be up and running again over the weekend hopefully, Worley said.

The display on Northwood Drive has been going on for about seven years, drawing people from all around the area.

Earlier this year, Worley posted it would be the last year for the display in his neighborhood as it was likely moving. While there is nothing official, it possibly could be moving to the Walworth County Fairgrounds, he said. That way he can make it bigger and will not have to deal with all the traffic.

But for now, he is focused on getting it up and running for this weekend.

To follow news about the display search “Walworth County Lights” on Facebook.