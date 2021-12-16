With videos: Walworth County Lights display damaged by wind storm, no show Thursday, Dec. 16

Earlier this year, Worley posted it would be the last year for the display in his neighborhood as it was likely moving. While there is nothing official, it possibly could be moving to the Walworth County Fairgrounds, he said. That way he can make it bigger and will not have to deal with all the traffic.
But for now, he is focused on getting it up and running for this weekend.
To follow news about the display search “Walworth County Lights” on Facebook.
