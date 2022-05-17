Woman, 34, faces reckless homicide charge related to 2019 overdose death outside Elkhorn

A 34-year-old Beloit women has been been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in relation to a drug overdose death that occurred on Thanksgiving 2019 outside Elkhorn in the Town of Sugar Creek.

Police said Ashley C. Berry delivered or manufactured the controlled substance that caused the death of the overdose victim.

About 1:26 p.m., Nov. 29, 2019, Deputy Josh Adams of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 6000 block of Foster Road in the Town of Sugar Creek for a report of a 29-year-old unconscious female, according to a criminal complaint.

Adams reports when he arrived to the scene the victim was lying on her back with another person present who was performing chest compressions. Adams reports that he delivered a dose of Narcan nasal spray to the left nostril of the victim and that the victim's body was cold to the touch and her face was blue, according to the criminal complaint.

Representatives from the Elkhorn rescue squad later arrived to the scene and assisted with life-saving efforts.

Adams reports he stayed in the room and assisted with the rescue as needed. He reports that he noticed a metal spoon in the room which had burn marks on one end and what appeared to be residue on the other end, which is consistent with drug activity.

Adams also allegedly noticed a partially-opened silver case with paraphernalia inside including needles. He also allegedly observed two needle caps in a garbage can, a container of baking soda and vomit on a bed sheet and carpet floor, according to the complaint.

Lifesaving efforts were stopped at about 1:58 p.m. and the medical examiner was requested to the scene, which was turned over to the Walworth County Detective Bureau and Drug Enforcement Unit at about 2 p.m.

Detectives then arrived to the scene for a drug investigation being suspected of a drug overdose, the criminal complaint states.

Detectives were able to obtain the victim's password to her cell phone, which allegedly included text messages between the victim and a friend with references to drug use, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that detectives contacted the friend Feb. 7, 2020 who reported that she had contacted Berry on Facebook Messenger about obtaining drugs.

Detectives report that on March 25, 2020 they contacted Berry regarding the case, and she agreed to meet them at 1 p.m., March 26 at Riverside Park in Beloit. Detectives said they traveled to the park, but Berry was not present, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states that in March 23, 2020, deputies viewed Berry's Facebook conversations and completed a spreadsheet covering the dates of when Berry allegedly spoke with different people about illegal drugs.

According to a Walworth County medical report, the victim's cause of death was because of "multiple drug intoxication,' with multiple drugs in the victim's system including fentanyl and cocaine.

First-degree reckless homicide is a Class C felony, punishable up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.