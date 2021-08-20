Women of Williams Bay Women's Banquet put down roots

WILLIAMS BAY — Seven women gathered around a young oak tree in Frost Park on Saturday morning, Aug. 14.

A hush fell as Sandy Johnson placed a round bamboo plaque at the tree’s base. “Celebrating 90 years of the women of Williams Bay,” read the engraving.

The oak tree was planted by the banquet’s 2017 committee chaired by Johnson.

A tree is a fitting symbol for the Women’s Banquet, Johnson said, a tradition with deep roots in Williams Bay history which continues to grow each year.

The banquet is a celebration of sisterhood, she said.

Johnson’s sisters Nancy and Sharon Johnson were in attendance, visiting from Madison. Nancy Johnson flipped through the 2017 banquet’s photo album, landing on a faded clipping of two smiling women.

She pointed to the woman on the left—her mother, Jan Johnson. Jan Johnson chaired the event 50 years ago in 1971.

Kendra Jenski is this year’s chairwoman. It’s been a challenge selling tickets, she said, but she is glad to be continuing the tradition.

“It’s cool to be part of the history of Williams Bay,” Jenski said.

Tickets to this year’s Women’s Banquet will be available for purchase at Barrett Memorial Library and the Williams Bay Recreation Department. It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Abbey. Further updates can be found on the Women’s Banquet Facebook page.

