'Women's Leadership Center' proposed for University of Chicago Williams Bay property

WILLIAMS BAY — Less than two weeks before the Williams Bay board is expected to vote on the fate of the 8.72 acres of lakefront property near Yerkes Observatory, another use for the property has been proposed by Chicago resident, local benefactor and president of Lincoln Road Enterprises, LLC, Ann Drake.
Drake, a lifetime visitor to the area, is proposing to keep it zoned institutional and develop the land as the Women’s Leadership Center at Williams Bay.
The University of Chicago, which owns the property, has been working with the village for months to amend the village’s comprehensive plan to have the property rezoned from institutional to residential — a lengthy process expected to be decided on during a May 25 joint village board and plan commission meeting.
Village residents and trustees alike have expressed skepticism over the rezoning request out of fears rezoning the lot would set a precedent for other institutions to rezone to residential, and because the rezone would pave the way for residential development on what some consider to be the last untouched woodland on Geneva Lake.
A local land preservation organization went so far as to create a petition to halt any development on the property, though it was voted down by the village board after legal concerns regarding the petition surfaced.
University of Chicago Associate Vice President Tracy McCabe said during an April 21 village meeting that the university has received both residential and institutional offers to purchase the land, and that it is committed to selling the lot.
Drake announced in a May 14 press release that her proposed leadership center addresses development concerns, preserve’s the property’s characteristics, boosts the local economy, honors the history of the area and rewards the University of Chicago for its generosity to Williams Bay.
“As a lifetime visitor to the Lake Geneva area (including summer camp at Wesley Woods) and property owner for 25 plus years, I understand and appreciate the need to conserve unique parcels like Observatory Woods,” Drake said in the statement.
While the square footage of the proposed building, which would not include housing accommodations, has not yet been released, it was stated that 15,000 square feet of the site would be conserved and preserved.
Under the University of Chicago proposal for a future developer to build homes on the property, the nine acres would be limited to three large-lot homes.
Drake said in the press release that the lack of a tangible alternative for the property — other than to have it developed into homes — has made it easier for the village to consider the residential development.
“The Women’s Leadership Center option is a unique and worthy solution for a unique and valuable site — one that deserves the full measure of our care and attention because of its legacy,” she said in the statement. “This option represents environmentally appropriate development in keeping with the character of the property as it currently exists, while creating economic benefit for the community as a whole.”
McCabe said, “We are aware of her interest. Because the property is under contract with residential buyers, her interest does not alter our requested path to rezone as residential.”
McCabe said in an interview even if the university is unable to sell the land as residential, Drake's proposal would not be the only institutional offer it would consider.
“Ann Drake’s interest should not be confused as the alternative, there are many,” McCabe said.
Village President Bill Duncan said Drakes proposal came slightly as a surprise and that the village will still consider the university's residential proposal.
“We have to fairly consider the University of Chicago’s proposal," Duncan said.
Jeremy Manier, assistant vice president of communications for the university, added: “In recent months, the University has received interest from third parties for potential institutional uses of our lakefront parcel. The University has declined to pursue those interests for various reasons including the terms presented, the potential for higher density development (e.g., structures of up to 20,000 gross square feet along with required off-street parking) than our current proposal, and the interests of and contractual obligations to the residential buyers with whom we are under contract.”
He added, “We continue to believe the residential proposal presents the best opportunity to guarantee low-density development and preservation of the woodlands for the long-term. The residential proposal will also generate tax revenue for the Village.”
Drake is the former chairwoman and CEO of DSC Logistics and is the founder and chair of Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply Chain Operations, Management and Education (AWESOME) in addition to being the president and chair of Lincoln Road Enterprises.
Drake, no relation to the Drake Hotel family, is a member of the Kellogg School Global Advisory Board at Northwestern University, serves on the Board of Governors for Chicago’s Metropolitan Planning Council and is a member of the Board of Trustees for Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry.
She is a member of the Civic Committee Transportation Task Force, an affiliated organization of the Commercial Club of Chicago.
She has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the A.M. Castle Company and the Board of Governors for the Committee of 200, and as vice chair of the Business Advisory Council for the Northwestern University Transportation Center.
She is also a contributor of the Yerkes Future Foundation.