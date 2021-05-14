'Women's Leadership Center' proposed for University of Chicago Williams Bay property

Drake said in the press release that the lack of a tangible alternative for the property — other than to have it developed into homes — has made it easier for the village to consider the residential development.

“The Women’s Leadership Center option is a unique and worthy solution for a unique and valuable site — one that deserves the full measure of our care and attention because of its legacy,” she said in the statement. “This option represents environmentally appropriate development in keeping with the character of the property as it currently exists, while creating economic benefit for the community as a whole.”

McCabe said, “We are aware of her interest. Because the property is under contract with residential buyers, her interest does not alter our requested path to rezone as residential.”

McCabe said in an interview even if the university is unable to sell the land as residential, Drake's proposal would not be the only institutional offer it would consider.

“Ann Drake’s interest should not be confused as the alternative, there are many,” McCabe said.