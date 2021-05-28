Woods Elementary School students donate artwork to Open Arms Free Clinic

The Open Arms Free Clinic’s dental care facility has some new artwork hanging on its walls thanks to a group of Woods Elementary School students.

Elizabeth Wagner, art teacher at Woods Elementary School, donated four of her students’ paintings to the clinic.

Woods Elementary School, N2575 Snake Road in the Town of Geneva, has an enrollment of about 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Wagner selected two first-grade students’ and two seventh-grade students’ artwork to be featured at the clinic’s dental care facility. She said the elementary school-age students worked on their paintings for about two weeks, and the middle school-age students worked on their paintings for about a month.

She said she wanted to give the students an opportunity to have their worked displayed out in the community. There were no set themes for the paintings.

“It was just inspirational and beautiful work I picked to share to give life to their brand new building,” Wagner said. “I really wanted to give the opportunity to my students to know something they worked so hard on was going to a free clinic in their county.”