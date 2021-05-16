Woods School administrator leaving, accepts position in other school district

"I really want to make sure I'm setting the next person up for success, because this school has so much potential," she said.

Eisch said she also will be available to the next district administrator if they have any questions or need advise.

"If they have any questions or want to talk about anything, I would definitely be open to that because I want it to be a good transition," she said.

Eisch has worked in the education field for about 23 years.

Before coming to the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District, Eisch worked as the principal for Lakeview Elementary School in the Muskego-Norway School District for about four years.

She also has worked as a fourth-grade teacher and principal for the Racine Unified School District.

Eisch has a bachelor's degree from Carthage College, master's degree in educational leadership from National Louis University and is working on obtaining a doctorate degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

Eisch said she has enjoyed working in the education field and interacting with students and others in the profession.