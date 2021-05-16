Woods School administrator leaving, accepts position in other school district

Woods School is starting the process of looking for a new district administrator in the near future.
Alyson Eisch who serves as district administrator for Geneva Joint No. 4 School District and the principal for Woods Elementary School, recently was hired as the new superintendent for the Glendale River Hills School District.
She is set to begin her new job July 1.
Eisch said the decision to leave the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District to accept the Glendale River Hills School District position is bittersweet.
"There was really nothing negative," Eisch said. "I love the school board here. I love the staff. I love the people I work with and the families. It's something that feels close to my heart."
However, Eisch said she feels the Glendale River Hills superintendent position is the next logical step in her career.
"It's a very diverse community," Eisch said. "The reason I went into education is because I saw how it bettered my life, and I wanted to be a role model or an example for students like me to see that they can do better."
Eisch began working for the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District in 2019. The district includes Woods Elementary School, N2575 Snake Road in the Town of Geneva, which has an enrollment of about 200 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
She said the past year has been challenging for the district as teachers and staff have worked to provide a quality education for students during the coronavirus.
"I love how the staff banded together during COVID," Eisch said. "These teachers worked so hard. They provided virtual learning. They did in-person learning. They did everything to support all families and everything they needed since last March."
The district has offered an option of in-person classroom learning or virtual learning to students throughout the school year.
Eisch said during the beginning of the school year about 35 students opted for virtual learning, but currently only five students are attending school virtually.
"It's been pretty nice to get most of our students back, especially the 4K and 5K students, because that is such a young age and it's important for them to figure out how to do school," Eisch said. "Our eighth graders are back too which is great because they are graduating from us this year."
Eisch said during the past year the district also has worked on developing a new reading and math curriculum for students.
"Those are really exciting changes for the kids at Woods," she said.
Eisch said before she leaves the district she hopes to be able to hire additional staff.
"I really want to make sure I'm setting the next person up for success, because this school has so much potential," she said.
Eisch said she also will be available to the next district administrator if they have any questions or need advise.
"If they have any questions or want to talk about anything, I would definitely be open to that because I want it to be a good transition," she said.
Eisch has worked in the education field for about 23 years.
Before coming to the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District, Eisch worked as the principal for Lakeview Elementary School in the Muskego-Norway School District for about four years.
She also has worked as a fourth-grade teacher and principal for the Racine Unified School District.
Eisch has a bachelor's degree from Carthage College, master's degree in educational leadership from National Louis University and is working on obtaining a doctorate degree from Cardinal Stritch University.
Eisch said she has enjoyed working in the education field and interacting with students and others in the profession.
"I've loved being a principal. I've loved being close to kids," Eisch said. "Whenever you're having a bad day, all you have to do is go into a kindergarten classroom because they all tell you you're pretty and that they love you and that they're glad to see you."