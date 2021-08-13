Woods School has new U.S. mural on playground thanks to volunteer group

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last fall, Rowehl was helping Friends of Woods President Donna Pinner plan an addition to the playground. They found that commissioning a mural like the one they had in mind would cost about $1,800, Pinner said.

Luckily, Rowehl and Pinner were able to get in touch with the Pioneers, who volunteer their time, materials and hard work at no cost to their clients.

Clapper said she was happy to help.

“We love to do projects that help kids,” Clapper said. “This project is one of my favorites.”

The map creates many opportunities for dynamic learning, Pinner said. She imagines classes adding to the map by marking the state capitals, or students racing to stand on the states where they’re from.

This kind of enrichment is central to the Friends of Woods mission, Pinner said. One of the Friends of Woods’ ongoing projects is their cultural lunches, which involves serving different international cuisines and pairing the meal with presentations and art projects. Pinner recalled the kids’ delight at a flamenco dancer brought in by the school for their Spanish-themed lunch.