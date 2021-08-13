Woods School has new U.S. mural on playground thanks to volunteer group

Woods Elementary School students will be able to take a giant leap across the United States on the playground this fall, thanks to a local volunteer group.
11 volunteers from the AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers painted a 20 foot by 30 foot mural of the United States on the Woods School playground as a community service project in partnership with Friends of Woods, the fundraising branch of Woods School.
Past Pioneers President Pamela Clapper watched proudly on Monday, Aug. 1 as the states began to come together. The fresh paint glowed on the blacktop and not a cloud in the sky.
“Today we have a perfect day,” Clapper said.
Clapper has been working with the Pioneers since the 1980s, she said, having joined the group after working for AT&T for many years. The Woods School map is the 22nd one of its kind she has helped bring to life.
Clapper thought she had painted her last map in 2019, she said, after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the Pioneers’ activities indefinitely in 2020. But Woods School building and grounds manager Wayne Rowehl had other plans.
Rowehl has been working at the school for 32 years. He said his favorite part of the job is watching kids reach their potential.
“Just to see the kids learning, to see them pick up new skills—that’s priceless,” he said.
Last fall, Rowehl was helping Friends of Woods President Donna Pinner plan an addition to the playground. They found that commissioning a mural like the one they had in mind would cost about $1,800, Pinner said.
Luckily, Rowehl and Pinner were able to get in touch with the Pioneers, who volunteer their time, materials and hard work at no cost to their clients.
Clapper said she was happy to help.
“We love to do projects that help kids,” Clapper said. “This project is one of my favorites.”
The map creates many opportunities for dynamic learning, Pinner said. She imagines classes adding to the map by marking the state capitals, or students racing to stand on the states where they’re from.
This kind of enrichment is central to the Friends of Woods mission, Pinner said. One of the Friends of Woods’ ongoing projects is their cultural lunches, which involves serving different international cuisines and pairing the meal with presentations and art projects. Pinner recalled the kids’ delight at a flamenco dancer brought in by the school for their Spanish-themed lunch.
Friends of Woods also runs the school’s ski program. A few times a year, students go on a ski trip sponsored largely by the Friends of Woods’ fundraising efforts. Exploring different activities is important for students, she said, especially those who struggle to find outlets in traditional academic settings.
With the first day of school less than a month away, Pinner and Rowehl are looking forward to offering students more learning experiences, and of course, unveiling the newest addition to the playground.
“I just can’t wait to see the kids come out here,” Rowehl said.