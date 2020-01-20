Woods School students embrace King's message at holiday event

Burke’s mother, Ali Burke, said she was excited that Woods School was teaching students about Martin Luther King Jr., and she was proud of how her son was able to express what he had learned.

“I am so proud of him, and I thought he did such a good job,” Burke said. “He wrote things in his speech that were important to him and made those connections.”

In preparation for the Jan. 20 event in Beloit, Paul Burke spent the weekend practicing his MLK poetry tribute.

“He is super proud of himself,” his mother said. “And it was fun to see him so excited.”

The other students to participate in the contest were fourth-grader Adeline Lebak, sixth-grader Claire Howe, fifth-grader Adam Wolski, and third-grader Megan Wolski.

The sold-out event at Beloit Memorial High School was entitled, “Breaking the Chains, Living the Dream.”

Stephanie King, who hails from Beloit, said she was happy to persuade organizers of the holiday event to include her students from the town of Geneva.

“It is a really cool connection between Beloit, Woods School and Lake Geneva,” she said.