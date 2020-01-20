Woods School students embrace King's message at holiday event

TOWN OF GENEVA — Students at Woods School honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a contest to express their admiration for the slain civil rights leader.
Stephanie King, who teaches world cultures at the town of Geneva school, challenged students to craft essays or poetry to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was celebrated on Jan. 20.
Six students entered the contest and were invited to an MLK holiday celebration Jan. 20 at Beloit Memorial High School, where two students were invited to present their entries.
The crowd of about 400 people in attendance at the holiday event included U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, as well as Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.
The two Woods students performing their MLK tributes were fifth-grader Paul Burke and eighth-grader Lucy Stinebrink.
Burke’s piece recited a list of ideals that Martin Luther King Jr. espoused, noting, that King “created a world where it doesn’t matter what color you are,” and “where anyone can love anyone they want to,” and “where everyone is kind to each other.”
In her tribute, Stinebrink wrote, “One man used his voice to change the world, and inspires us all, for the courageousness he showed in standing tall.”
Burke’s mother, Ali Burke, said she was excited that Woods School was teaching students about Martin Luther King Jr., and she was proud of how her son was able to express what he had learned.
“I am so proud of him, and I thought he did such a good job,” Burke said. “He wrote things in his speech that were important to him and made those connections.”
In preparation for the Jan. 20 event in Beloit, Paul Burke spent the weekend practicing his MLK poetry tribute.
“He is super proud of himself,” his mother said. “And it was fun to see him so excited.”
The other students to participate in the contest were fourth-grader Adeline Lebak, sixth-grader Claire Howe, fifth-grader Adam Wolski, and third-grader Megan Wolski.
The sold-out event at Beloit Memorial High School was entitled, “Breaking the Chains, Living the Dream.”
Stephanie King, who hails from Beloit, said she was happy to persuade organizers of the holiday event to include her students from the town of Geneva.
“It is a really cool connection between Beloit, Woods School and Lake Geneva,” she said.
Stephanie King came up with the idea of doing a poetry and spoken word contest, which she called “Be Courageous.” Among the six students who participated, entries focused on students standing up for what they believe in.
“For young kids, to write their own poetry and talk about it takes some courage,” Stephanie King said. “I gave them that as the topic and to shape something that would be aligned with Dr. King and his teaching philosophy.”
The contest was open to Woods third-graders through eighth-graders.
Woods Principal Allyson Eisch said she was impressed to see Burke and Stinebrink deliver their performances before a large crowd that included a U.S. senator.
“To get up in front of this huge room and speak, that is a life skill,” Eisch said. “To do that in front of strangers is pretty incredible.”
Stephanie King said she coached Burke and Stinebrink on their presentations and urged them to be animated in what they were sharing.
In future years, King said, she would like to expand the contest to involve more schools.
“We just did it internally,” she said. “We really looked at doing it kind of quickly.”