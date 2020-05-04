Woods teachers, students send out video messages

It is safe to say that the teachers and students at Woods School miss one another.
The teachers and staff at the school put together a video letting the students know that the kids are missed and to share some encouraging words.
In the video, the educators write an encouraging message on a piece of paper using a black Sharpie before showing it to the camera. The educator than tosses the black Sharpie off screen and the video cuts to another member of the Woods School team in a different setting catching the Sharpie and writing a new message.
The positive messages includes colorful drawings that the educators created.
"Over the last week staff, each did their individual videos, and one of our teachers, Mrs. Bruns, put it all together," District Administrator Alyson Eisch said.
The video was posted to the school's Facebook page and to the district's website.
"The staff created the video to try and keep those connections alive with students during this time," Eisch said. "We wanted to make families smile and let them know that we are thinking about them every single day."
Parents have also organized a tribute video to the teachers at the school. The 12-minute YouTube video begins with a parent thanking teachers.
"I think I speak for all of the parents when I tell you, 'How do you do this all day?'" parent Ali Burke said in the video's opening. "Our kids are like literally feral right now. You are amazing."
The video, which was posted on May 3, goes on to show students thanking teachers at the school.
