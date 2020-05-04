Woods teachers, students send out video messages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is safe to say that the teachers and students at Woods School miss one another.

The teachers and staff at the school put together a video letting the students know that the kids are missed and to share some encouraging words.

In the video, the educators write an encouraging message on a piece of paper using a black Sharpie before showing it to the camera. The educator than tosses the black Sharpie off screen and the video cuts to another member of the Woods School team in a different setting catching the Sharpie and writing a new message.

The positive messages includes colorful drawings that the educators created.

"Over the last week staff, each did their individual videos, and one of our teachers, Mrs. Bruns, put it all together," District Administrator Alyson Eisch said.

The video was posted to the school's Facebook page and to the district's website.

"The staff created the video to try and keep those connections alive with students during this time," Eisch said. "We wanted to make families smile and let them know that we are thinking about them every single day."