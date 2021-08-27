Work begins on 40,000 square-foot expansion to Medicoil facility

Dirt has been moved and equipment has been put in place to allow for a 40,000 square-foot addition to be constructed to an industrial building in the City of Lake Geneva.

The addition is being constructed to the Medicoil facility, 1001 Geneva Parkway. Company representatives conducted a ground-breaking ceremony, Aug. 17, to begin the expansion project.

The project also is set to include a 30,000 square-foot parking lot and access drive.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved the Medicoil addition April 19.

Medicoil, which is a division of the R&L Spring Company, manufactures coils, springs and wire forms for the medical device industry.

Brad Arenz, senior vice president for Medicoil, said the expansion will allow the company to manufacture more products for its clients.

“What this expansion brings for us is increased opportunity to grow our with our customers and grow in the medical device industry,” Arenz said. “For the past 25 years, we’ve stayed focused on the medical device industry and filled up our facility as it sits here today. Without this expansion, our business doesn’t continue to grow.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}