Work begins on 40,000 square-foot expansion to Medicoil facility

Dirt has been moved and equipment has been put in place to allow for a 40,000 square-foot addition to be constructed to an industrial building in the City of Lake Geneva.
The addition is being constructed to the Medicoil facility, 1001 Geneva Parkway. Company representatives conducted a ground-breaking ceremony, Aug. 17, to begin the expansion project.
The project also is set to include a 30,000 square-foot parking lot and access drive.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved the Medicoil addition April 19.
Medicoil, which is a division of the R&L Spring Company, manufactures coils, springs and wire forms for the medical device industry.
Brad Arenz, senior vice president for Medicoil, said the expansion will allow the company to manufacture more products for its clients.
“What this expansion brings for us is increased opportunity to grow our with our customers and grow in the medical device industry,” Arenz said. “For the past 25 years, we’ve stayed focused on the medical device industry and filled up our facility as it sits here today. Without this expansion, our business doesn’t continue to grow.”
The Medicoil facility currently is about 24,000 square-feet and employs about 100 workers. Arenz said, with the expansion, the company will be able to employ between 50 to 70 additional workers during the next several years.
“So adding 40,000 square feet is pretty significant to the type of business we do,” Arenz said.
Medicoil has been located in Lake Geneva since 1992. Some of the company’s clients include Medtronic, Cook Medical and Boston Scientific.
Arenz said the company hopes to obtain more clients with the expansion.
“We continue to look for new ones and strive for some of the other big names out there,” Arenz said. “We also look to work with some smaller companies and start-ups, as well.”
The expansion project is expected to be completed in January 2022.
Arenz said company officials have been planning for the expansion for about a year and are excited that work has begun on the project.
“It’s a long time coming. We started the process about this time last year with planning and getting contractors’ bids in place,” Arenz said. “It’s a relief to see it kick off and things get underway.”