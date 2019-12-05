Work gets started on expanded ice castle plan at Geneva National

TOWN OF GENEVA — Planners of the Lake Geneva ice castle announced Dec. 2 that construction work is underway on an outdoor winter attraction that could reach a full acre in size.

In announcing that work has started at the Geneva National Resort west of Lake Geneva, the company Ice Castles LLC said the frozen interactive funhouse could be open by late December.

Officials also said the attraction will be one acre in size — more than double last winter’s ice castle on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.

“Mother Nature is our primary architect,” company CEO Ryan Davis said in the announcement. “And we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season.”

After its debut last winter at Riviera Beach, the attraction moved to Geneva National Resort, located about four miles outside of Lake Geneva. The attraction is being built on part of Geneva National’s golf driving range.

Officials said crews will spend a combined 4,000 hours shaping and assembling frozen icicles to assemble the ice castle.

Work got started Dec. 2 as temperatures dipped below freezing.