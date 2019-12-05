Work gets started on expanded ice castle plan at Geneva National

TOWN OF GENEVA — Planners of the Lake Geneva ice castle announced Dec. 2 that construction work is underway on an outdoor winter attraction that could reach a full acre in size.
In announcing that work has started at the Geneva National Resort west of Lake Geneva, the company Ice Castles LLC said the frozen interactive funhouse could be open by late December.
Officials also said the attraction will be one acre in size — more than double last winter’s ice castle on Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva.
“Mother Nature is our primary architect,” company CEO Ryan Davis said in the announcement. “And we are always amazed by what she allows us to create each season.”
After its debut last winter at Riviera Beach, the attraction moved to Geneva National Resort, located about four miles outside of Lake Geneva. The attraction is being built on part of Geneva National’s golf driving range.
Officials said crews will spend a combined 4,000 hours shaping and assembling frozen icicles to assemble the ice castle.
Work got started Dec. 2 as temperatures dipped below freezing.
“We have a really good team, and we are excited about it,” Ice Castles site manager Jesse Stone said. “We’re excited for the cold weather to stick around.”
The attraction is expected to entertain visitors with interactive slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces and waterfalls. It also will include colored lights for nighttime crowds.
Pre-sale ticket vouchers are available at www.icecastles.com/wisconsin. Pre-sale tickets are currently $16.79 per person. Last year, admission ranged from $11 to $19 a person.
The Utah-based company is also planning ice castles in Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; New Brighton, Minnesota; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Alberta in Canada.
Stone said the Geneva National attraction will be significantly larger than last year’s castle at Riviera Beach.
Plans include a concession stand selling hot cocoa, as well as Geneva National offering other food and beverage options.
“Everything changes every year; we always add new elements and experiences,” Stone said.
Worker Alberto Huerta was happy to be back on the job, working to build the new ice castle after having been part of the last year’s project in Lake Geneva.
Huerta said he was excited by the vastly larger blueprint at Geneva National.
“Working with Geneva National, they have allowed us a lot more and to incorporate some of their stuff,” he said.