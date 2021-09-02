Worker shortage continues around Lake Geneva

Throughout the summer, there has been a seemingly endless row of help wanted signs. Along with those signs, businesses have reduced hours and even temporarily closed. Going into Labor Day weekend, there doesn’t appear to be any immediate end in sight to the problem.
At Lake Geneva’s Potbelly, for part of August they closed their indoor area and posted a sign that they were only taking online orders only. As of Wednesday, Sept. 1 they still had limited hours - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the past they used to be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Down the street at Northsiders, they have had to close early because of staff shortages. They used to be open until bar close nearly every night. Now they close at 10 p.m. weeknights and midnight on weekends.
It’s what they had to do because of staffing, said Kierstin Johnson, the bar manager.
Similarly, Mars Resort this summer opted to close on Tuesdays due to staffing and Lake Geneva’s Oakfire Pizza opted to close on Wednesdays.
For several weeks in August, Jimmy John’s in downtown Lake Geneva reduced hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Only recently were they able to increase back to normal hours 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days per week and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Besides staffing issues, Jimmy Johns also had supply issues and had to temporarily close one day in August because a shipment from Sysco couldn’t be delivered in time.
At the Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., Beth Tumas, said she feels fortunate because she hasn’t been hit as hard as others by the worker shortage. She doesn’t take it for granted. “I’m blessed and I don’t forget that,” she said.
However, she has been hit by other challenges like suppliers like Sysco calling and telling her they cannot supply her crackers anymore and phone calls from other suppliers indicated some wine prices are going up because of wildfires.
And it’s not just restaurants facing challenges.
At Lilypots flower shop, 605 W. Main St. they had a sign posted on their door on Aug. 26 that stated, “due to limited staff and previously scheduled events we are fully booked for all orders, delivery or pick-up, through Aug. 31."
Problem across county
Staffing shortages are affecting communities across Walworth Country.
Executive Director of the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce Kellie Carper said she has also seen how a loss of workers has impacted hospitality and manufacturing industries.
Many Whitewater restaurants and bars are operating with shortened hours or closing for an extra day during the week. Local businesses were already handling staffing shortages prior to COVID-19, Carper said, but the pandemic accelerated the process.
Staffing shortages cause unique problems depending on the industry, Carper said. While limited staff may force restaurants and bars to shorten their hours, manufacturers may experience delays in production.
She said Generac Power Systems and Lavelle industries, two large manufacturers in Whitewater have been hosting hiring events in an effort to build staff.
The worker shortage is a complicated problem with complicated solutions, Carper said. But she is optimistic.
“I think that as with any challenge that the country has faced over the last few decades, we are resilient,” she said.
Annette Simms, executive director for the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, said several of the chamber’s partner businesses have reported having difficulties finding employees; however, other business owners have said that people seem to be ready to return to the workforce.
“I feel like it could go either way,” she said.
Simms said she has seen some businesses post signs that say “closed today” or “open tomorrow,” but is not certain whether that is related to a staffing shortage.
“Sometimes I think we make the assumption that potentially it is a staffing issue, and we are, of course, understanding and grateful for the people who do show up,” Simms said. “I don’t know what is going on behind it, but we certainly hope it’s going to improve all together.”
Simms said she also has seen multiple businesses posting “help wanted” signs.
“I have not had someone come up to me and say, ‘I have 10 applicants, and we are all full,’” Simms said. “I’m hoping to hear that some day soon, for sure.”
Finding solutions
Simms said most business owners seem to be focused on finding a solution to their staffing shortage rather than blaming a particular reason for why they are having difficulties finding employees.
She said some businesses have increased their pay to help retain employees.
“I can appreciate that focus,” Simms said. “You have to keep moving forward and find a way. I feel like businesses are doing everything they can without playing the blame game.”
Becke Connelly, executive director for the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce, said she also has talked to several business owners who have said they have had difficulty finding employees.
“It’s across the board,” Connelly said. “Hospitality seems to be impacted the hardest, but banks and financial institutions are also struggling to find hourly employees to fill positions as tellers and in customer service.”
Connelly said, during the beginning of the summer, several businesses offered signing bonuses and increased hourly pay to help attract employees.
“Right now with summer winding down, honestly I have not heard of any incentives that are continuing to be offered, but that doesn’t mean they’re not,” Connelly said.
Job fair scheduled
To help people find jobs, a job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort at 2400 Geneva St., in Delavan. It’s hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions.
To sign-up to have a booth at the Job Fair, call Nick Iacona at 262-631-1790 or email nick.iacona@lee.net.
Job Seeker Preparation Tips:
Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment Resource Center at one of the workforce locations: Racine: 1717 Taylor Ave — Burlington: 1072 Milwaukee Ave — Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road
Dress for the job fair like you would for an interview.
Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.
Show up with a great attitude.
Do your research—know what companies will be there and learn something about the companies you are interested in working for before attending.
If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event
Additional Upcoming Fairs are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Parkway Chateau in Kenosha and Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant.
