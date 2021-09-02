Worker shortage continues around Lake Geneva

Throughout the summer, there has been a seemingly endless row of help wanted signs. Along with those signs, businesses have reduced hours and even temporarily closed. Going into Labor Day weekend, there doesn’t appear to be any immediate end in sight to the problem.

At Lake Geneva’s Potbelly, for part of August they closed their indoor area and posted a sign that they were only taking online orders only. As of Wednesday, Sept. 1 they still had limited hours - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the past they used to be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Down the street at Northsiders, they have had to close early because of staff shortages. They used to be open until bar close nearly every night. Now they close at 10 p.m. weeknights and midnight on weekends.

It’s what they had to do because of staffing, said Kierstin Johnson, the bar manager.

Similarly, Mars Resort this summer opted to close on Tuesdays due to staffing and Lake Geneva’s Oakfire Pizza opted to close on Wednesdays.

For several weeks in August, Jimmy John’s in downtown Lake Geneva reduced hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Only recently were they able to increase back to normal hours 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days per week and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.