Working with Second Home Buyers and Sellers

Consider locationIn Portland, Me., Chris Lynch, founder and owner of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, advises sellers to not let their hearts think for their heads in pricing their home. Buyers, he adds, need to watch the market carefully and be ready to pounce if a property comes on the market in a neighborhood they like.

Lynch says his state has become “the hottest cold place in the United States,” as owners of second homes look to upgrade and make Maine their permanent base, and seasonal renters try to become owners. In previous years, he says, most prospects have come from larger cities along the Eastern Seaboard, but now, “everyone is fleeing to Maine.”

“They’re coming from places where kids are not going back to school in person,” he explains. “Maine has a good public school system, typically well-funded and not overcrowded, so they’ve decided to enroll their kids here.”

Maine’s geographical isolation, and the consequent low incidence of COVID infection, has made the state even more attractive to outsiders, especially those who can work at home full-time, Lynch notes. But, he adds, this influx of buyers has caused a shift in demand: to larger properties, or those that can be expanded.