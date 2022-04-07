Woss honored on retirement; Longtime Williams Bay School Board member recognized for service

Receiving multiple enthusiastic standing ovations at the March 28 school board meeting, retiring veteran at-large school board member Dianna Woss was honored by Williams Bay School District students, staff and school board members for her 15 years of service to the district and community.

Members of the Williams Bay Board of Education presented Woss with a vase and floral arrangement in appreciation for her board service.

“We really appreciate all of the years of service and dedication to the school, the staff, the students, the parents and the community,” said school board president Jack Lothian. “Thank you for everything that you’ve done for the Williams Bay School District.”

Williams Bay School District administrator Dr. William White announced that a commemorative brick would be placed outside Williams Bay Middle School/High School acknowledging Woss’ years of service on the Board of Education.

Representing Williams Bay School District faculty and staff, high school math teacher Darla Thiel presented Woss with a framed certificate of commendation.

“We’d like to thank you for your dedication and service to the district,” Thiel said. “Thank you for all the support that you have given the teachers and staff.”

The framed certificate presented to Woss read as follows: “School Board Member Dianna Woss—supportive, reliable, respectful, patient, kind, irreplaceable, appreciated, helpful, encouraging, outstanding, invaluable, dependable, honest, diligent, knowledgeable, caring, fun, loyal, dedicated, devoted. Thank you for being an important part of our story.”

Williams Bay High School senior and Student Council representative Anna Rolfs offered thanks from the council for Woss’ service “taking care of and looking out for” more than 1,000 Williams Bay School District students over her tenure on the school board.

“The Williams Bay High School Student Council would like to extend a since thank you to Mrs. Woss for her 15 years of service on the Williams Bay School Board,” Rolfs said. “While she served on the school board she worked hard to make sure that we students had everything that we needed to be successful. She shaped policy to have strong and caring teachers, small class sizes, happy and comfortable spaces to learn in, all the supplies we needed, a lot of electives to choose from, and a wide range of extra experiences such as all-school field trips, plays, musicals and outdoor ed experiences at all levels ... We are so grateful to Mrs. Woss.”

Rolfs also shared a note of thanks to Woss from Williams Bay Middle School students and teachers.

“We would like to offer you our heartfelt thanks and congratulations on your retirement from the Williams Bay School Board,” Rolfs read. “During your time on the school board we teachers felt heard, cared for and assured that our students and staff were in good hands. You were the voice of the teachers, the staff and the students time and time again. And for that invaluable gift, we thank you as you transition into retirement. We wish you all the best.”

Her voice breaking with emotion at times, Woss offered her appreciation for the outpouring of affection and kind words of appreciation for her long tenure of public service.

“It’s been a privilege, an honor ... to have worked with so many of your over the years,” Woss said. “Williams Bay School District has given back so much more than what I’ve given it on the other side. All my children and grandchildren have graduated from here, and many of the faces that I see are key to that ... The kids have all done well, it’s a good school district with wonderful people, and I know you will continue to work hard to keep it that in in the years to come. Thank you for all you’ve done. It’s much more than what I have given, I feel. Thank you.”

