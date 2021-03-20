Write-in candidates emerge for Williams Bay school board

WILLIAMS BAY — A Williams Bay School Board seat will likely be decided by write-in votes during the April 6 election because no candidate filings were submitted in time for the January deadline.
Current board vice president David Ripple has decided to not seek re-election and could not be reached for comment before publishing.
Board President Jack Lothian said he greatly enjoyed working with Ripple and that he has done a great job serving the school district. He said Ripple’s background in finances was a valuable asset to the board and that it balanced well with his own background in education.
“There’s always change, and you miss the old way, but there are always opportunities in the new way as well,” Lothian said.
Williams Bay School District Administrator Bill White also praised Ripple’s time with the board, and said he was an engaged board member who offered a valuable business perspective to the role.
“Dave’s been an excellent board members,” he said.
White said in his time with the school district, this is the first instance where one of the board seats remained uncontested.
The district administrator said while no candidates will appear on the April ballot for the empty board of education seat, two village residents declared they will be campaigning as write-in candidates.
“Right now we have two individuals interested in running from that perspective, as a write-in,” White said.
Village residents Ed Nichols and Jose Martinez have filed paperwork with the school district to confirm their write-in campaigns for the board of education position.
Below are each candidate’s responses to an email survey regarding their campaign.
Jose “Marty” MartinezWhat is your occupation?
I retired from the Army after 21 years in January 2020. I currently work as an instructor for multiple Department of Defense courses to continue giving back. I also substitute teach for Lake Geneva schools.
How long have you lived in Williams Bay?
I just bought my home in the Williams Bay School District in mid-February. I spent the previous year in Powers Lake. I am originally from Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School in 1999.
In what ways are you involved in the community?
I continue to stay involved through coaching youth football. I was an assistant coach for the Badger Youth 8th grade team this last year and coached previously in the Optimist League in Southern Pines, NC. I also substitute teach in Lake Geneva and am involved with veterans’ groups.
Why did you decided to run for the school board seat?
I have decided to commit myself to giving back. After serving at the national level it is only natural for me to want to contribute locally. After moving to the district, family friends and veterans in the area made me aware of the open seat.
Is there anything you’d like to accomplish specifically by becoming a school board member?
As a school board member there are three main areas I would like to focus on:
-In-school instruction for all students, in a manner which is safe for students and faculty. Assure parents that Center for Disease Control protocols are being followed. Having a virtual plan ready for emergencies, so learning can continue uninterrupted.
-The return of all extracurricular activities to ensure students have the most opportunities possible.
-Ensuring curriculum is based on science and historical fact, removing personal or political bias from the classroom. If presenting a controversial topic, it must be approved by the school administration to avoid anyone being “blindsided”, and presented in a manner which presents balanced perspectives of the topic.
Are there any special skills or experiences you feel you would be able to offer the school board?
I come from a family of educators. My father was a principal in Kenosha and Burlington as well as assistant superintendent in Beloit and Racine. My mother has been a teacher over 20 years at Lake Geneva Middle School alone. During my time overseas whether in Kosovo, Afghanistan, or Iraq, the greatest successes we saw locally always was based around getting schools established. I have seen firsthand what the power of education can do for a community and want to be a part of such great and respected district.
Ed NicholsWhat is your occupation?
I’m the managing director of the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary offices of an International Trade Show company, Deutsche Messe.
How long have you lived in Williams Bay?
I’ve lived in southeastern Wisconsin since 2011 and have been a very happy resident of Williams Bay since 2014
In what ways are you involved in the community? (School involvements, nonprofit groups, church membership, ect.)
Given the size of the village, it has been very easy to get involved, volunteer and to give back. I have coached baseball, basketball, soccer and flag football for both of my sons’ teams. I have two boys in the Williams Bay School system, Danny in third grade, and Andrew in seventh. I’m also a member of the Williams Bay Athletic Boosters and a lector at St. Patrick’s Church in Elkhorn.
Why did you decided to run for the school board seat?
Since we moved to the Bay, we realized we had landed where we wanted to raise our family and ultimately retire. In finding that happiness, we have always looked for ways to give back. My wife, Sara, through her work with Open Arms Free Clinic, and until now, me with youth sports and the Athletic Boosters.
When it was brought to my attention that a seat was opening on the Williams Bay School Board – that there was a need – I responded. I’ve spoken with current board members, with parents, and residents who no longer have children in the schools, and determined that I would like to represent everyone in our village in working to keep our schools #1 in the county.
Is there anything you’d like to accomplish specifically by becoming a school board member?
Supporting our schools, improving the lives and tools available to our students, continuing to attract and retain the very best faculty and staff for our students, and to do that in the most responsible way for all of the village residents.
Are there any special skills or experiences you feel you would be able to offer the school board?
A desire to serve and to give back to make the quality of life and education for our students the best. I don’t believe this is unique to me, as this common theme is what we love about Williams Bay.