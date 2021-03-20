Write-in candidates emerge for Williams Bay school board

Why did you decided to run for the school board seat?

Since we moved to the Bay, we realized we had landed where we wanted to raise our family and ultimately retire. In finding that happiness, we have always looked for ways to give back. My wife, Sara, through her work with Open Arms Free Clinic, and until now, me with youth sports and the Athletic Boosters.

When it was brought to my attention that a seat was opening on the Williams Bay School Board – that there was a need – I responded. I’ve spoken with current board members, with parents, and residents who no longer have children in the schools, and determined that I would like to represent everyone in our village in working to keep our schools #1 in the county.

Is there anything you’d like to accomplish specifically by becoming a school board member?

Supporting our schools, improving the lives and tools available to our students, continuing to attract and retain the very best faculty and staff for our students, and to do that in the most responsible way for all of the village residents.

Are there any special skills or experiences you feel you would be able to offer the school board?

A desire to serve and to give back to make the quality of life and education for our students the best. I don’t believe this is unique to me, as this common theme is what we love about Williams Bay.

