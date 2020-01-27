WWII veteran remembered as lifelong Williams Bay figure

The two hit it off and continued to see each other after the summer, despite the fact that Barbara was living far away with her family in Joliet, Illinois.

“He went from his house to my house, 100 miles, for four years, because I was too young to get married,” Barbara recalled.

When Barbara later asked why Sleeman continued the long trips to see her during those early days, she recalls him joking that it was because her mother’s cooking was so delicious.

Of the couples who met on the blind date, Fred and Barbara were the only two to end up together.

Before marrying, Sleeman worked with his father, who was a carpenter, to build a home where the new couple could live. The home stands to this day, not far from the home where Sleeman himself was raised.

Sleeman’s daughter, Nancy Smith, said she always admired her father’s skill as a carpenter, and she knows his work is scattered throughout the Lake Geneva area, including in notable properties like the Stone Manor mansion.

“He did some of the bridge work on Highway 43, and he worked in a lot of the houses around the lake including the Wrigley Estate,” she said.