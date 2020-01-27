WWII veteran remembered as lifelong Williams Bay figure

WILLIAMS BAY – The last World War II veteran in his VFW post, Frederick Sleeman died Jan. 14 at the age of 93 after leading a full life in the village.
Sleeman served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until about 1947 on a concrete barge called the YOG84, a yard oiler gasoline ship. He worked as a gunner’s mate on the ship, which delivered gas and oil to other Navy vessels.
During his funeral, Sleeman received a three-volley final salute from American Legion and VFW members, and his wife, Barbara Sleeman, was given the American flag that covered his casket.
In addition to his service in the war, he was a lifelong Williams Bay resident, a skilled carpenter who built his own home, a volunteer firefighter for 40 years, a cancer survivor, and a family man.
His memory is carried on by Barbara, his two daughters, Nancy and Gail, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Looking back, Barbara Sleeman said while pinning down favorite memories over the couple’s 68-year-long marriage is difficult − there are just too many favorites to choose from − one thing is certain: She would not change a thing.
“It was 68 years that couldn’t have been any better,” she said.
The two met after Sleeman’s military service while Barbara was working as a waitress during the summer at what was then known as Camp Augustana in Lake Geneva. She and four other girls working at the camp met Sleeman and four other boys for a blind date. The group went bowling — an activity the two would continue for years to follow.
The two hit it off and continued to see each other after the summer, despite the fact that Barbara was living far away with her family in Joliet, Illinois.
“He went from his house to my house, 100 miles, for four years, because I was too young to get married,” Barbara recalled.
When Barbara later asked why Sleeman continued the long trips to see her during those early days, she recalls him joking that it was because her mother’s cooking was so delicious.
Of the couples who met on the blind date, Fred and Barbara were the only two to end up together.
Before marrying, Sleeman worked with his father, who was a carpenter, to build a home where the new couple could live. The home stands to this day, not far from the home where Sleeman himself was raised.
Sleeman’s daughter, Nancy Smith, said she always admired her father’s skill as a carpenter, and she knows his work is scattered throughout the Lake Geneva area, including in notable properties like the Stone Manor mansion.
“He did some of the bridge work on Highway 43, and he worked in a lot of the houses around the lake including the Wrigley Estate,” she said.
One of her favorite memories of her father was a large project he endeavored on to convert their family’s one-car garage into a two-car. Sleeman split the garage in half, placed one side on rollers, pulled it apart and built the two sides back together. Despite doubts from the family, the project turned out to be a success.
Throughout the years after his military service, Sleeman was active in VFW Geneva Lake Post 2373 in Williams Bay.
He attended a Memorial Day observance last spring at Edgewater Park, wearing his VFW cap.
Longtime friend and fellow VFW member Wayne Ruhlin said he met Sleeman while working at the same properties around the lake as a heating and air-conditioning contractor.
“He was an excellent family man and an excellent carpenter,” Ruhlin said.
Ruhlin said Sleeman was well known in village and always involved in the VFW — helping out with events and participating in fundraisers like selling Buddy Poppies at supermarkets.
Sleeman also spent time with the Williams Bay Fire Department, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years, including seven years as assistant fire chief.
Barbara Sleeman remembers him winning a state trophy in barrel fighting, an exercise fire departments use to improve water hose accuracy by spraying a barrel suspended on a wire.
She said the trophy may sit in the Williams Bay Fire Department to this day.
Barbara said she remembers her husband as a kind and caring man without a bad bone in his body.
“I wish everyone could have 68 years that wonderful,” she said.