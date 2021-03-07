Yale-bound Williams Bay senior crowned two-time state speech champion

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay High School senior Braiya Nolan has become the first student in recent history to win the state American Legion Oratory Competition two years in a row.
Nolan bested 11 of the state’s best speakers in the contest, which was held Feb. 13 in Oshkosh, defending her state title and securing thousands in scholarship funds.
Each year American Legion posts from all over Wisconsin sponsor accomplished students in the competition to bring kudos to the posts and allow students valuable scholarship opportunities. Nolan was sponsored by the Ingalls-Koeppen Post 102, the American Legion post for the villages of Williams Bay and Fontana as well as the Town of Walworth and Village of Walworth.
For the support they offered her throughout the oratory contest, Nolan said she is thankful for her parents, who’ve listened to her practice her speeches hundreds of times, for Post 102 and for its commander Ron Grabski.
“Ron and the local American Legion have supported me every step of the way,” she said.
Nolan qualified for the state contest after placing first at the district level competition, facing off against top students from Walworth County and four other counties.
For placing first in the state-level competition, Nolan secured a total of $8,000 in scholarship funds.
Under normal circumstances Nolan would go on to compete at the national level of the competition against other state champions throughout the country, but the contest was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. The scholarship award for first place of the national competition would have been $25,000.
Grabski, who ushered Nolan into the competition her sophomore year of high school, said the post is incredibly proud of her accomplishments in the years she’s competed. He said he is however, disappointed such an accomplished speaker will not be able to compete at the national level.
“Unfortunately it’s the first time somebody wins it twice and they don’t get to compete,” he said. “I think she had at least as good a chance as anyone else in the country.”
Nolan is disappointed she won’t be able to compete for the national first place prize but is pleased with her performance in the events she has been able to participate in.
“I was really grateful and happy that I got to at least win two years in a row,” she said. “That was a really great opportunity.”
Having been the first junior in recent memory to secure the state title when she competed last year, this is not the first time Nolan has made history in the competition.
Grabski said if a junior were to have ever won the sate champion title, it must have been more than 40 years ago, because no in the legion can recall it ever happening before.
Nolan first competed in the oratory contest as a sophomore but was knocked out in the district level.
Throughout all three years she has competed, Nolan said she has earned roughly $14,000 in scholarship funds, a sum which will help support her pre-med biomedical engineering studies at Yale University in Connecticut.
Nolan said she was accepted into the ivy league school in December but finally decided on attending after touring the school over the Feb. 27 weekend.
Her last year in the oratory competition, Nolan said she hopes other students enter the contest.
“It makes you learn a lot about yourself and become a lot more confident in who you are and where you’re going,” she said.