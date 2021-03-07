Yale-bound Williams Bay senior crowned two-time state speech champion

For placing first in the state-level competition, Nolan secured a total of $8,000 in scholarship funds.

Under normal circumstances Nolan would go on to compete at the national level of the competition against other state champions throughout the country, but the contest was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. The scholarship award for first place of the national competition would have been $25,000.

Grabski, who ushered Nolan into the competition her sophomore year of high school, said the post is incredibly proud of her accomplishments in the years she’s competed. He said he is however, disappointed such an accomplished speaker will not be able to compete at the national level.

“Unfortunately it’s the first time somebody wins it twice and they don’t get to compete,” he said. “I think she had at least as good a chance as anyone else in the country.”

Nolan is disappointed she won’t be able to compete for the national first place prize but is pleased with her performance in the events she has been able to participate in.

“I was really grateful and happy that I got to at least win two years in a row,” she said. “That was a really great opportunity.”