Year-round paid parking debate to continue in Lake Geneva

Whether to implement year-round paid parking is set to continue to be discussed in the City of Lake Geneva.

City officials have proposed to implement year-round paid parking to help provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva. The city’s paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through mid-November, then free paid parking is offered from mid-November to the end of January the following year.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said year-round paid parking would cost the city about $100,000 with most of the costs coming from wages and benefits.

Elder has said that the city could gain between $80,000 and $225,000 in additional revenue from year-round paid parking, based on parking estimates for mid-November, December, January and February.

“Revenues are a little trickier to forecast, but we have some estimates that suggest it might be a couple hundred thousand dollars in revenue above and beyond expenses,” Elder said. “I think that’s a little bit optimistic. I just feel that it would be a little lower than that antidotally.”

Members of the city council’s public works committee approved, March 22, to send the year-round parking proposal to the finance, licensing & regulation committee for further discussion by a 2-1 vote, with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The next finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m., April 6 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St. The proposal to implement year-round paid parking would have to be approved by the full city council.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said year-round paid parking should at least be considered, because the free parking period could be confusing for some people.

“I think part of the reason we started with this discussion was because it’s confusing for people— do they pay to park, do they not pay to park?,” Flower said. “Employees using the parking right in front of the businesses when we don’t have paid parking, is that good or bad? I don’t know.”

Fesenmaier said she is not in favor of implementing year-round paid parking at this time.

“I just don’t think the timing is right,” Fesenmaier said. “I think people are going to be upset, and I would rather not do it right now.”

Year-round paid parking was eliminated in the City of Lake Geneva several years ago, because city officials felt that it was not cost effective to enforce during the off-tourism season.

