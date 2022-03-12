Year-round paid parking revenue, cost projects in; Business District opposed to changes

Lake Geneva officials have presented cost estimates and revenue projections for implementing year-round paid parking, while representatives from the Business Improvement District feel parking should remain free during the winter.

The city’s paid parking period runs from Feb. 1 through mid-November, then the free paid parking period goes from mid-November to the end of January of the following year, during a time which is often considered Lake Geneva’s off-tourism season.

The cost to park in Downtown Lake Geneva is $2 an hour.

Free parking was offered from mid-November to the March for several years, but city officials approved in 2021 to begin the paid parking period in February to gain additional parking revenue during Winterfest.

Year-round paid parking was eliminated several years ago in Lake Geneva, because city officials felt that it was not cost effective to enforce during the off-tourism season.

However, city officials have recently discussed the idea of reinstating year-round paid parking because of increased traffic in Downtown Lake Geneva this past December and because they feel switching from paid parking to free parking during the winter months is confusing to visitors.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder presented rough cost estimates and revenue projections for re-instating year-round paid parking during the city council’s public works committee meeting, Feb. 28.

Elder said implementing year-round paid parking would cost the city about $100,000 with most of the costs coming from wages and benefits.

“Shifting to year-round would bump at least one or more employee into being eligible for benefits and into the retirement program,” he said.

Elder said the city could gain between $80,000 and $225,000 in additional revenue from year-round paid parking, based on parking estimates for mid-November, December, January and February. He said parking was “robust” in December because of holiday shopping, tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas parade and other holiday-related activities.

“A lot of that is very weather dependent,” Elder said. “I think $225,000 would be very optimistic. I think $80,000 might be on the low end, because December might be good. I think it would be somewhere in that range.”

Alderman John Halverson said he has talked to several residents who are against year-round parking.

“I’ve received a lot of negative feedback,” Halverson said. “People think free parking is a benefit they can get. People feel it would be a negative.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said residents receive three hours of free parking a day, and most people do not visit the Downtown area for more than that time.

“I don’t know of anyone, other than people who work in town, who spends more than three hours Downtown doing their lunch or their shopping or whatever they do Downtown,” Hedlund said. “So I don’t know where the feedback is coming from, but that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she feels having on-again and off-again paid parking is confusing for visitors. She said implementing year-round paid parking would provide additional revenue for the city.

“The reason we were looking at this in the first place was because it causes confusion having paid parking on and off for the general public,” Flower said. “In the past, it didn’t make sense financially so why would we do it? To me, the projections are something that would make sense. I think we should move this forward, but that’s up to you guys.”

Members of the public works committee are set to discuss the issue again during their March 28 meeting.

Ends don’t justify the means

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are against the idea of implementing year-round paid parking and even proposed extending the free parking period back to March.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board discussed the issue during their March 2 meeting.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the free parking period helps attract people to Downtown Lake Geneva during the off-tourism season.

“We use this free parking as a marketing tool,” Condos said. “I understand the city likes the revenue part, but sometimes you can get a little too eager to make money and the ends don’t justify the means.”

Condos said he would not have an issue with the city charging for parking during Winterfest— which is typically held during the first week of February— but after Winterfest convert back to free parking until March.

“For February if they charge over Winterfest and they can make some good revenue, fine. But after Winterfest, let it go,” Condos said. “It’s February. It’s freezing out. There’s not enough action out there to justify it.”

After some discussion, the Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved a motion to notify the city of their position to keep parking free during the winter months, to consider paid parking for Winterfest but to return to free parking until March after Winterfest.

Alexandria Binanti Martinez, marketing manager for VISIT Lake Geneva, advised the board members, to send a survey to the Business Improvement District member businesses to obtain their opinions about the proposed year-round paid parking and present that information to the city.

“That would substantiate the stance you are taking,” Martinez said. “It’s a passionate topic right now and giving that insight to the city is important.”

Condos said representatives from the Business Improvement District plan to attend the city meeting when the issue is discussed again.

“We will launch a crusade for this to keep it like it is,” Condos said.

$44K in Winterfest parking revenue

The City of Lake Geneva obtained about $44,000 in paid parking revenue during Winterfest weekend, Feb. 4 through Feb. 6.

Elder presented parking revenue projections for Winterfest weekend during the Feb. 28 public works committee meeting. He said the city received about $27,000 in paid parking revenue for Winterfest weekend in 2021.

“A lot of the increase was on Sunday,” Elder said. “I think two things contributed to this. Number one, it was great weather. Number two, the Super Bowl was not on Winterfest Sunday this year.”

Winterfest traffic causes parking and shuttle bus issues

Flower said she noticed that most of the parking spaces in the Downtown area were full during Winterfest weekend.

“I know when I tried to get down there I was like, ‘I’m walking because there is no parking down here,’” Flower said.

Elder said traffic was busy in the Downtown Lake Geneva throughout the weekend.

“We were robust, especially during the middle of the day and toward the end of the day,” Elder said. “We had a lot of people taking advantage of the close parking opportunities for Winterfest festivities.”

Elder said about 1,600 people rode a shuttle bus to Downtown Lake Geneva during Winterfest weekend.

“We started the weekend with one shuttle bus, and we were up to two by the middle of Saturday morning because there were so many people waiting, so we brought in another bus,” Elder said. “We call that a success.”

Deanna Goodwin, VISIT Lake Geneva marketing director, said during the Business Improvement District Board meeting that VISIT Lake Geneva plans to work with the city to provide more shuttle bus transportation during next year’s Winterfest.

“During Winterfest, we had to call the bus company to add buses because of the people waiting,” Goodwin said.

Condos said adding more shuttle buses may cause less traffic congestion in Downtown Lake Geneva.

“I think that’s the best alternative we have,” Condos said. “You can only squeeze so many tomatoes into a bottle. You invite people here, the parking hasn’t changed so they just go around and around and around.”

