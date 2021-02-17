Yerkes building director of 30 years retires, picks replacement

WILLIAMS BAY — On Ed Struble’s first day working on building and grounds maintenance for Yerkes Observatory, before he could even report for duty to his manager, he remembers accomplished astronomer William Morgan pulling him into his office, showing Struble a friendly face and telling him he wanted to meet the new guy.
There, Struble and Morgan, who was considered one of the leading astronomers of the century, spoke for nearly two hours, discussing the history of the building, the notable names who’ve occupied it and work being done at the observatory.
“He gave the whole history of the place and was just a great all-around guy,” Struble said. “From there I left his office and then I knew a lot about the people and the place just from sitting down with him.”
After that first meeting with an astronomy giant, Struble would go on to manage the Yerkes Observatory building and grounds for 30-and-a-half years.
Struble has been the building and grounds director of Yerkes Observatory through it all. His loyalty to the historic observatory he grew up steps from has lasted through its years as a respected research facility, its closure in October 2018 and its rebirth under its current steward, the Yerkes Future Foundation.
But with a grandchild on the way, Struble has decided to leave the observatory and head south for warmer weather.
“It’s going to be tough to leave but I’ve got a grandbaby coming and mama said we’re going to South Carolina with or without you,” Struble said.
Struble said he is moving to join his daughter, who is expecting a baby boy in June, in South Carolina where he looks forward to becoming a grandfather and exploring the area with his wife on their Harley motorcycle.
Struble said after the move he will work for Converse University before retiring. He said he will also remain on call to help out if any questions regarding the observatory arise.
One thing Struble said he will miss most about the observatory is the community it’s located in. He said he has always appreciated the support the community offers him and the observatory, whether it was in the form of people keeping an eye on the closed facility or neighbors stopping to chat with him while he would be working around the grounds.
Having raised kids in Williams Bay, Struble said he got to know many people in the village and will miss the familiarity when he moves.
Another aspect of the job Struble said he will miss is the exclusive honor of working on the world’s largest refracting telescope.
“One of the wildest, best things here is the telescope itself, the great refractor. It’s one of a kind, it’s the only one in the world that big,” he said. “And to be the only guy in the world working on it, that right there just blows my mind.”
While saying goodbye to the observatory will be a difficult thing, Struble said he is excited to finally pass on the torch and share his knowledge on maintaining the observatory, especially during a time where much of the aging infrastructure of the observatory is being modernized by the Yerkes Future Foundation.
A new iteration of careAfter hearing that Ed Struble was stepping away from the observatory from his brother, who is a police officer for the Village of Williams Bay, Matt Stanek decided to inquire about the opening.
Stanek, a former Illinois transportation worker charged with maintaining the sometimes historic train station buildings, said he thought his work on the stations would be similar to maintenance of the Yerkes Observatory.
Shortly after being introduced, Struble was sure Stanek was the right man to fill the role.
Stanek has lived in Williams Bay, just a half-mile from the observatory, for about five years and has quickly become an active community member. His children attended the village’s school where his wife teaches, his brother is a village police officer, he’s coached local sports teams and he’s also in the running to become a village trustee this April.
Stanek said he remembers his jaw dropping the first time he came to the observatory building, where his daughter attended an astronomy-focused summer camp.
“The place is just amazing,” he said.
Stanek said there is truly no replacing the knowledge and experience Struble has in maintaining a historic building like Yerkes, and that he is thankful Struble will still be available by phone as he becomes more acquainted with the building.
The new building and grounds director said having the opportunity to become involved with Yerkes during a time where it is being modernized and reopened to the public is a very special recognition.
“To be a part of the history of this place is so amazing, it’s just a big honor,” he said.
Yerkes Future Foundation director Dianna Colman said she and many others in the community were dismayed to hear about Struble stepping away from the observatory, but that she is pleased he is moving onto the next chapter of his life.
She said in addition to Struble’s institutional knowledge of the observatory building, he also possesses a genuine affection for the building and its history — traits she is confident Stanek will develop as well.
“Hopefully over the course of the next 30 years, Matt will have that same institutional knowledge and also the same affection for the place,” she said.