Yerkes building director of 30 years retires, picks replacement

“It’s going to be tough to leave but I’ve got a grandbaby coming and mama said we’re going to South Carolina with or without you,” Struble said.

Struble said he is moving to join his daughter, who is expecting a baby boy in June, in South Carolina where he looks forward to becoming a grandfather and exploring the area with his wife on their Harley motorcycle.

Struble said after the move he will work for Converse University before retiring. He said he will also remain on call to help out if any questions regarding the observatory arise.

One thing Struble said he will miss most about the observatory is the community it’s located in. He said he has always appreciated the support the community offers him and the observatory, whether it was in the form of people keeping an eye on the closed facility or neighbors stopping to chat with him while he would be working around the grounds.

Having raised kids in Williams Bay, Struble said he got to know many people in the village and will miss the familiarity when he moves.

Another aspect of the job Struble said he will miss is the exclusive honor of working on the world’s largest refracting telescope.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}