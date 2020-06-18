Yerkes campus plan hits a snag over development concerns

In taking up the two related endeavors, the plan commission June 9 heard strong support from the public for granting the private foundation a permit to reopen the observatory for public tours and programs.

“It’s good to know that there’s a future for Yerkes,” said Ted Peters, director of the Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.

The plan commission voted to recommend granting the permit, as well as approving plans for building new parking lots to accommodate up to 50 more vehicles.

Dianna Colman, chairwoman of the foundation, told commissioners that her group is working to minimize the removal of trees needed to make room for more parking. Colman also described using other buildings on the property for visiting dignitaries.

Primarily, she said, the foundation wants to make sure it has Williams Bay’s permission to reopen Yerkes and resume public activities there.

“We’re very aware of the limitations in all of this,” she said. “And we’re perfectly happy to conform to all of them.”

The University of Chicago found less-than-unanimous enthusiasm for its request to adjust Williams Bay’s comprehensive plan to allow new home construction on the former Yerkes campus.