Yerkes campus plan hits a snag over development concerns

WILLIAMS BAY — Plans for reopening and redeveloping the Yerkes Observatory campus are moving forward, but not without signs of opposition.
The Williams Bay Plan Commission has endorsed a request from the new Yerkes Future Foundation to reopen the famed observatory, and to add more public parking to accommodate visitors.
The commission also voted to support a plan from the University of Chicago, the former observatory owner, to move ahead with redevelopment of adjoining real estate for new lakefront homes.
While support was unanimous for the private foundation’s mission of reopening the historic observatory, the University of Chicago encountered resistance to its lakefront development proposal.
Environmentalists questioned the impact of allowing new home construction overlooking Geneva Lake on what was once a 70-acre campus surrounding Yerkes.
The Williams Bay Village Board on June 15 approved the foundation’s request, but postponed action on the university’s plan.
Plan commission member Jane Pegel voted against the university’s development concept, saying she thought more research is needed into the environmental implications.
“We should do a little more homework,” Pegel said later.
Village trustee Jim D’Alessandro told plan commissioners he is concerned that plans for the Yerkes campus were assembled without more public input, and without enough consideration for whether the lakefront campus could be preserved.
D’Alessandro said the university and foundation negotiated a deal largely in private, without informing Williams Bay officials or residents.
“The last two years, we’ve heard nothing,” he said. “They came out with this plan, and just hit us with it.”
No date has been announced forvillage further village board consideration of the measures requested separately by the Yerkes Future Foundation and the University of Chicago’s plan.
The university announced in early 2018 that it was closing Yerkes Observatory after more than 120 years of scientific research and exploration from the Williams Bay lakefront. The observatory had outlived its practical usefulness as an astrophysics center once visited by Albert Einstein.
Community leaders horrified that the Lake Geneva region could lose an iconic landmark formed the Yerkes Future Foundation and offered to preserve and maintain the observatory, with its famously recognizable dome.
The university in March announced that it would donate the observatory and about 50 acres to the nonprofit foundation. But the private university also wanted to sell prime lakefront acreage for private residential development — offering to use some proceeds to jump-start the Yerkes Future Foundation with financial contributions that, so far, have been undisclosed.
In taking up the two related endeavors, the plan commission June 9 heard strong support from the public for granting the private foundation a permit to reopen the observatory for public tours and programs.
“It’s good to know that there’s a future for Yerkes,” said Ted Peters, director of the Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.
The plan commission voted to recommend granting the permit, as well as approving plans for building new parking lots to accommodate up to 50 more vehicles.
Dianna Colman, chairwoman of the foundation, told commissioners that her group is working to minimize the removal of trees needed to make room for more parking. Colman also described using other buildings on the property for visiting dignitaries.
Primarily, she said, the foundation wants to make sure it has Williams Bay’s permission to reopen Yerkes and resume public activities there.
“We’re very aware of the limitations in all of this,” she said. “And we’re perfectly happy to conform to all of them.”
The University of Chicago found less-than-unanimous enthusiasm for its request to adjust Williams Bay’s comprehensive plan to allow new home construction on the former Yerkes campus.
The university is seeking a plan amendment that would clear the way for rezoning about 11 acres for residential development, including three new home lots directly overlooking the lakefront. The property is not being donated to the Yerkes Future Foundation, but is being marketed for sale by the university.
University representative Tracy McCabe told plan commissioners that approval of the current proposal would preclude the potential for commercial development or more high-density residential construction.
Environmentalists, however, voiced concern about impacting the lake with shoreline erosion and other possible disturbances.
Jim Killian, a former village trustee, said the village should investigate whether the Yerkes campus has special environmental protections. That sort of investigation, Killian said, should be completed before any approval for the university’s plan.
“You don’t want to do that,” he said, “and then find out you can’t put homes there.”
