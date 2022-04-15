Yerkes commemorating the 200th anniversary of Fredrick Olmsted’s birth

This April is the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fredrick Law Olmsted, the father of landscape architecture.

His firm, which was later led by his son John Charles Olmsted, designed the 50 acres of grounds surrounding the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The firm also designed the grounds of several houses around Geneva Lake in addition to New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and the Biltmore Gardens.

Olmsted also designed many locations throughout Wisconsin, including Milwaukee's Lake Park and Washington Park and the Village of Kohler.

Olmsted’s firm was the landscape architect for several famed Lake Geneva estates. Three of them are House in the Woods, Wadsworth Hall and Villa Hortensia. Walworth Hall, which many in recent years referred to as the Driehaus Estate, sold earlier this year for $36 million after the death of Richard Driehaus. The house next door, Villa Hortensia is also for sale. It’s listed at $20 million.

In honor of Olmsted, Yerkes will be holding a celebration on May 6. While that event is sold out, Yerkes will be commemorating the anniversary all year long with upcoming events.

On May 6, Yerkes will also be receiving a delivery of 50 oaks, maples, and elms, which will be planted throughout the spring.

Utilizing a tree survey of the property and the original landscape design for Yerkes Observatory dating back to 1906, the Yerkes Future Foundation is beginning work on returning the 40-acre property to its original form by planting new trees and clearing out invasive species.

