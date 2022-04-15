 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Yerkes commemorating the 200th anniversary of Fredrick Olmsted’s birth

This April is the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fredrick Law Olmsted, the father of landscape architecture.

His firm, which was later led by his son John Charles Olmsted, designed the 50 acres of grounds surrounding the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay. The firm also designed the grounds of several houses around Geneva Lake in addition to New York’s Central Park, the U.S. Capitol grounds, and the Biltmore Gardens.

Olmsted also designed many locations throughout Wisconsin, including Milwaukee's Lake Park and Washington Park and the Village of Kohler. 

Olmsted’s firm was the landscape architect for several famed Lake Geneva estates. Three of them are House in the Woods, Wadsworth Hall and Villa Hortensia. Walworth Hall, which many in recent years referred to as the Driehaus Estate, sold earlier this year for $36 million after the death of Richard Driehaus. The house next door, Villa Hortensia is also for sale. It’s listed at $20 million.

In honor of Olmsted, Yerkes will be holding a celebration on May 6. While that event is sold out, Yerkes will be commemorating the anniversary all year long with upcoming events.

People are also reading…

On May 6, Yerkes will also be receiving a delivery of 50 oaks, maples, and elms, which will be planted throughout the spring.

Utilizing a tree survey of the property and the original landscape design for Yerkes Observatory dating back to 1906, the Yerkes Future Foundation is beginning work on returning the 40-acre property to its original form by planting new trees and clearing out invasive species.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Governor DeSantis signs bill banning abortion after 15 weeks