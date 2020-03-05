Yerkes deal will reopen observatory, village president says

He calculated that the new residential development would add about $18 million in property value to the village's tax rolls.

Although the village president cautioned that he was not speaking for the Yerkes Future Foundation, he said he expects the former observatory to be reopened for public use and educational programming operated by former Yerkes staffers now known as the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM group.

He also said reopening Yerkes to the public could spur economic growth in the area.

“You’re preserving the observatory, and it will be a better asset to the village, because there will be more people coming to visit it who might be using housing or going to restaurants," he said.

Different plans could be presented during the March 10 meeting, Duncan said, but he added that he would be surprised if plans were dramatically different from what he shared at the town hall meeting.

“That’s what I think is happening," he said. "They could come in with something different, but I don’t expect it.”

