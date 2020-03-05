Yerkes deal will reopen observatory, village president says

WILLIAMS BAY — The owners of Yerkes Observatory have sold part of the property for redevelopment, but the observatory and most of the remaining land will be donated to a private foundation, Village President Bill Duncan said.
Duncan made his remarks Wednesday at a town hall meeting, saying that he has been briefed on negotiations between the observatory owners and the private Yerkes Future Foundation.
The University of Chicago owners are planning to donate the observatory and 50 acres of surrounding land to the private foundation — free of charge — to preserve the former scientific research center for years to come, Duncan said.
“It looks positive from my point of view,” Duncan told an audience gathered inside Williams Bay Village Hall for the town hall meeting.
The village president's remarks came just days before a village plan commission meeting, scheduled for March 10, where the future of the Yerkes Observatory on the agenda.
Representatives of the University of Chicago and the Yerkes Future Foundation could not be reached for comment today about Duncan's remarks at the town hall gathering.
The university in October 2018 closed its 120-year-old astronomical observatory, saying that the facilities no longer were useful for research or educational purposes. The closing devastated the Lake Geneva region, because Yerkes had become an iconic symbol of the region and a favorite tourist attraction.
The shuttered observatory sits on an estimated 70 acres of prime lakefront real estate in Williams Bay.
Civic and business leaders responded by creating the Yerkes Future Foundation and approaching University of Chicago administrators about acquiring and preserving the site. Discussions between the two sides have continued for more than a year, with little public information about what would happen next.
A tentative deal was announced in November, but with few details about the terms being negotiated.
At the town hall meeting Wednesday for a general discussion about local issues, residents asked Duncan about prospects for the Yerkes Observatory, and he offered an update based on what he said were discussions with both sides.
Aside from the 50 acres to be donated to the private foundation, Duncan said, another nine acres of lakefront land is expected to be sold and rezoned for residential construction. Proceeds from the real estate sales may be divided between the university and foundation, he said, but those details are unclear.
Some residential lots have already been sold, Duncan said, while voicing confidence that a wooded area on the undeveloped acreage will be largely undisturbed.
He calculated that the new residential development would add about $18 million in property value to the village's tax rolls.
Although the village president cautioned that he was not speaking for the Yerkes Future Foundation, he said he expects the former observatory to be reopened for public use and educational programming operated by former Yerkes staffers now known as the Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM group.
He also said reopening Yerkes to the public could spur economic growth in the area.
“You’re preserving the observatory, and it will be a better asset to the village, because there will be more people coming to visit it who might be using housing or going to restaurants," he said.
Different plans could be presented during the March 10 meeting, Duncan said, but he added that he would be surprised if plans were dramatically different from what he shared at the town hall meeting.
“That’s what I think is happening," he said. "They could come in with something different, but I don’t expect it.”