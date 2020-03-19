Yerkes dreamed to 'pierce the mysteries of the universe'

“The University of Chicago is to have the largest and most powerful telescope in the world. It will be set in an observatory which in completeness of detail, wealth of equipment, and perfection of construction will, like the gigantic glass, be without parallel. The telescope and observatory will cost several hundred thousand dollars, and the money to build them has been given by Charles T. Yerkes.” — Chicago Tribune, Wednesday, October 12, 1892
WILLIAMS BAY — Charles Tyson Yerkes was born near Philadelphia on June 25, 1837, the second child of Charles Tyson Yerkes Sr. and his wife Elizabeth Link (Broom). He was educated at the Friends’ School and the Central High School in Philadelphia.
He began his working career as a clerk in the flour and grain commission and forwarding house of James P. Perot & Brother, where he worked for no salary. His employers recognized his work ethic and presented him with $50 at the end of the year.
In 1859, he left his clerk job and, at the age of 22, opened a stock broker’s office at 20 S. Third Street in Philadelphia — Third Street was the location of most of the financial firms of the time — and joined the Philadelphia Stock exchange. He was so successful that in only two years, he purchased a banking house on Third Street. There, he specialized in the negotiation of first-class bonds and high-risk deals.
During the Civil War, the City of Philadelphia found it necessary to issue a large number of bonds, but when issued, it was determined they couldn’t be sold at their par value. Charles came up with a plan to raise the price of the bonds to par, an idea that was accepted by the city treasurer and proved to be very successful, earning him a reputation as a financial genius.
This association with the city treasurer would prove ruinous to Charles when the Great Chicago Fire on Oct. 8, 1871, sent the country into a financial panic, and he was caught holding a large number of securities and deep in debt. As part of his association with the city, Charles had customarily settled accounts with the city at the end of the month, but the city demanded he settle immediately.
Unwilling or unable, depending on the account you believe, to pay back the money he had been paid for the bonds, Charles was indicted for embezzlement, along with city treasurer J. F. Marcer. During his trial, Charles was found guilty of larceny and sentenced to two years and nine months at Eastern State Penitentiary.
During his sentencing, Judge Paxson admonished: “If your case points no other moral, it will at least teach the lesson long needed at the present time, that the treasury of the city is not to be invaded with impunity, under the thin disguise of a business transaction, and that there is still a law to vindicate itself and protect the public.”
About 10 days after he was sentenced, a Philadelphia Board of Brokers committee provided support for Charles’ case. The brokers examined Charles’ balance sheets and failed to find evidence of intent to defraud or deceive. They concluded Charles would have been able to meet his financial obligations had the Chicago fire not occurred.
The committee stated: “Mr. Yerkes allowed himself to be drawn into enormous ventures in the stock market, with every prospect of success, and while in the act of reaping large profits, was suddenly arrested by panic growing out of the Chicago Fire, and forced to suspend. Had there been no interruption to his usual manner of conducting his transactions with the city treasurer, his transfers would have been made.”
The committee condemned Charles’ reckless borrowing, but concluded that he was a “victim of the vicious system of doing business which now so universally prevails.”
After seven months in prison, Charles was pardoned and exonerated of all charges, and began rebuilding his fortune. As Charles recounted in 1901: “By the time I was 35, I had accumulated a fortune of some $1 million, which in those days was looked upon as a large fortune. Then, by a stroke of ill luck, I lost it all and had to start the world over.”
In 1881, Charles divorced his wife of 21 years and married a much younger woman. Charles and his young wife began a new life in Chicago. In Chicago, he opened a stock and grain brokerage at the corner of La Salle and Madison Streets, but quickly turned his attention to streetcars.
With a series of financial deals, political maneuvering, bribery, and blackmail, he soon took control of the North Chicago City Railway Company. Two years later, he gained a controlling interest in the Chicago West Division Railway Company. He would then embark on building an elevated railroad on the north side of the city. In 1897, the Union Loop Company was formed to provide facilities for the roads in the heart of the city.
Charles was among the first to become interested in the World’s Columbian Exposition and was generous in contributing to its support. Along with fellow Chicago entrepreneurs Philip Armour, Marshall Field, Lyman Gage, Cyrus McCormick, and Gustavus Swift, he petitioned to host the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World. Yerkes’ railway system would play a vital role in the decision to choose Chicago as the host of the Exposition.
It was during this time University of Chicago President William Rainey Harper and University of Chicago professor George Ellery Hale were looking for a benefactor to finance their 40-inch refracting telescope and an observatory to house it. Professor Hale met with Charles at his office on Oct. 4, 1892, to present their appeal.
Learning of the recognition James Lick received for his part in the establishment of the Lick Observatory, Charles saw his opportunity to create an enduring legacy. His interest further amplified when he learned the mounting and tube could be completed in time to be on display at the World’s Columbian Exposition.
Attention turned to Williams Bay on Oct. 21, 1897, when a crowd of 700 astronomers and interested persons gathered for the dedication of Yerkes Observatory. It was a day of speeches glorifying both the telescope and the man who made the observatory possible, Charles Tyson Yerkes.
The observatory’s namesake delivered an address presenting the observatory to the University of Chicago.
Looking out over the crowd of robed scholars, Yerkes said:
“Five thousand years ago, astronomy was studied, but it was not until 600 years before the Christian Era that any progress had been made in it. Greek mythology used it as a romance, but with little idea of its truthfulness, and up to the beginning of the 17th century, when the telescope was invented by Hans Lipperhay and applied by the great Galileo, but little was known of the science.
“From that time on through the work of Newton, Lagrange, Laplace, Dominicus, Cassini, Flamsteed, Bradley, Herschel, Bessel, and others equally celebrated, good progress was made, and during the last half century there have been greater advances than ever before. This is owing to the fact that we now have the ability to determine correctly by instruments which are late inventions, matters that were never dreamed of.
“It is to the great telescopes that the ardent workers look for encouragement for their labors. Accurate means have been devised for recording for the observation, while the photographic plate, together with the spectroscope, have been applied with the most astonishing results.
“I, therefore, with the fullest feeling of satisfaction and pleasure, turn over to you this structure, with all its contents, feeling satisfied that it is now in the best of hands, and that the labors here will be serious, conscientious, and thoroughly done. I feel that in your attempts to pierce the mysteries of the universe, which are spread before you by our great creator, the enthusiasm of your natures will carry you to success.”
Michelle Bie Love is a member of the Williams Bay Historical Society and co-author of “A Pictorial History of Williams Bay, Wisconsin On Beautiful Geneva Lake.”