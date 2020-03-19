Yerkes dreamed to 'pierce the mysteries of the universe'

Attention turned to Williams Bay on Oct. 21, 1897, when a crowd of 700 astronomers and interested persons gathered for the dedication of Yerkes Observatory. It was a day of speeches glorifying both the telescope and the man who made the observatory possible, Charles Tyson Yerkes.

The observatory’s namesake delivered an address presenting the observatory to the University of Chicago.

Looking out over the crowd of robed scholars, Yerkes said:

“Five thousand years ago, astronomy was studied, but it was not until 600 years before the Christian Era that any progress had been made in it. Greek mythology used it as a romance, but with little idea of its truthfulness, and up to the beginning of the 17th century, when the telescope was invented by Hans Lipperhay and applied by the great Galileo, but little was known of the science.

“From that time on through the work of Newton, Lagrange, Laplace, Dominicus, Cassini, Flamsteed, Bradley, Herschel, Bessel, and others equally celebrated, good progress was made, and during the last half century there have been greater advances than ever before. This is owing to the fact that we now have the ability to determine correctly by instruments which are late inventions, matters that were never dreamed of.