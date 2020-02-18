Yerkes education group linked to global astronomy network

While major actions from the office may not roll out until a plan is established, GLAS representative Deb Kaelbli said there are opportunities the new partnership could bring much sooner.

Kaelbli said connections with the other regional offices could generate teacher exchanges or international internships, connecting students to the international community as well as allowing information to be shared and adopted locally.

“Anything we can learn from someone else instead of reinventing the wheel ourselves, we can look at what kind of programs they are running in the other offices and bring those back home and potentially do the same things here,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

GLAS was created two years ago by former staff workers at Yerkes Observatory after plans were announced for closing the Williams Bay observatory. Based in Williams Bay, the group has worked to sustain old Yerkes programs in education and public awareness of astronomy and astrophysics.

GLAS president Kate Meredith said the new international designation will also allow the group access to grant money and will ensure its merit when pursuing other projects.