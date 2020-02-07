Yerkes future could become clearer Feb. 25 in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Future plans for Yerkes Observatory could be presented later this month at a public meeting at Williams Bay High School.
Village President Bill Duncan said representatives from both the University of Chicago and the Yerkes Future Foundation will give presentations Feb. 25 during a meeting of the village plan commission.
The meeting has been moved to the high school lecture center to accommodate an expected crowd anxious to learn about the future of Yerkes Observatory, Duncan said.
It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The University of Chicago closed the Williams Bay scientific research center in 2018 after more than 100 years of groundbreaking research in astronomy and astrophysics, including a visit by Albert Einstein.
Local civic and business activists intent on salvaging the dome-shaped lakefront attraction formed the Yerkes Future Foundation and approached the university.
The two sides in November announced a tentative agreement to transfer ownership of the observatory to the foundation. Few details have been disclosed about the nature of the transfer or any plans for maintaining the observatory.
There also has been little disclosure on the future of about 70 acres of surrounding lakefront real estate.
Duncan said the village has been in communication with both the university and the foundation to plan the Feb. 25 meeting. He said any plans regarding the future of Yerkes will be reviewed by both the plan commission and the village board.
“The plan commission and the board as a whole will give them some feedback on what their plans are,” Duncan said.
Dianna Colman, chairman of the Yerkes Future Foundation, declined to comment, except to say that some details still need to be finalized before the Feb. 25 event.