Yerkes Future Foundation announces new director

WILLIAMS BAY — The Yerkes Future Foundation, the stewards of the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, have selected an executive director to oversee observatory operations almost two years after forming.

Dennis Kois, the current executive director of the Burchfield Penny Art Center in Buffalo, New York, has been unanimously selected by the foundation’s board of directors to assume his next role as executive director of the observatory effective March 8.

The executive director position has sat empty while the foundation has completed restoration work on the observatory building in preparation for its public reopening. The foundation created a job listing for the executive director position in August through the strategic advising firm Koya Partners on Aug. 26, 2020.

According to a press release announcing the leadership change, Kois is a Wisconsin native with leadership experience at premiere cultural institutions throughout the United States including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C.

Kois has also served as the president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum and the executive director of the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Boston.