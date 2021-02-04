Yerkes Future Foundation announces new director

WILLIAMS BAY — The Yerkes Future Foundation, the stewards of the Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay, have selected an executive director to oversee observatory operations almost two years after forming.
Dennis Kois, the current executive director of the Burchfield Penny Art Center in Buffalo, New York, has been unanimously selected by the foundation’s board of directors to assume his next role as executive director of the observatory effective March 8.
The executive director position has sat empty while the foundation has completed restoration work on the observatory building in preparation for its public reopening. The foundation created a job listing for the executive director position in August through the strategic advising firm Koya Partners on Aug. 26, 2020.
According to a press release announcing the leadership change, Kois is a Wisconsin native with leadership experience at premiere cultural institutions throughout the United States including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C.
Kois has also served as the president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum and the executive director of the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Boston.
“I’m elated and humbled to accept this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to chart a new course for Yerkes Observatory,” Kois said in the release. “Our community has the chance to build on the observatory’s 124-year legacy of groundbreaking scientific research, discoveries, and education—and to share one of the Midwest’s best kept secrets with new generations of explorers across the globe.”
In the release Kois said he believes the dynamic foundation board and devoted public support of Yerkes will allow the observatory to remain a platform for ongoing scientific research.
“If we want new generations of diverse scientists ready to address the big challenges of the future, enchanting beacons like Yerkes must thrive to attract and inspire them,” he said in the release.
Foundation chairwoman Dianna Colman said in the release after conducting a comprehensive executive search process, the board feels confident they have found the right leader to carry on the foundation’s mission of preserving the observatory’s history and reopening it for research and education.
“Dennis’ years of success in elevating cultural and scientific institutions onto the national stage, along with his local roots and profound respect for the history of the observatory, will benefit our community and built support statewide, nationally and internationally for Yerkes’ future,” she said in the release.
Kois graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he received his bachelor’s degree in museum design. He then went on to earn a master’ degree in museum studies from New York University. He also attended the Getty Leadership Institute for non-profit leaders and enrolled in executive education programs in data analytics at Harvard University.
The father of five children, Kois is engaged to Kelly Gauthier, a project management leader for the University of Wisconsin system.
The Yerkes Future Foundation was first founded in May 2018, just a few months after the facility was closed to the public by then owner, University of Chicago.
The foundation was created by a group of seven local business and civic leaders with the end goal of conserving the historically significant observatory and to reopen facility to the public as a tourist attraction and science education center.
The University of Chicago announced on March 10, 2020 it had donated the Yerkes Observatory building and about 50 acres of surrounding property to the Yerkes Future Foundation — an announcement that came as good news to many residents who were concerned about the long-term preservation of the observatory.
The Yerkes Observatory has served as an educational and scientific hub in Williams Bay for 124-years after it was first founded by astronomer George Ellery Hale in 1892. In addition to housing the world’s largest refracting telescope, the observatory is also well-known for the renowned astronomers who have visited it, including Albert Einstein, Edwin Hubble, Carl Sagan and more.
The foundation officially assumed ownership of the observatory on May 1, 2020 and has since engaged in a number of refurbishing efforts both inside and outside the observatory building.
Colman has not disclosed the amount of donations the foundation has received but said enough has been raised to finance some observatory restoration projects, like masonry repairs on the exterior of the building.
She said the foundation has received a number of private donations from supporters throughout the United States, most of whom reside outside of the Lake Geneva region.