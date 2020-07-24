Yerkes group wins national honor for program for the blind

Chris Matthews, a GLAS volunteer who is vision-impaired, said the group previously made star-gazing parties accessible to the blind and visually impaired, but it was still difficult for them to work with the data on their own without assistance.

“There was no way to actually do the real science and actually engage, especially younger kids, in actually doing something with the data,” he said.

After the Innovators Developing Accessible Tools for Astronomy project formed, the group began developing methods of formatting data so it would be accessible to vision impaired people.

Matthews said in the same way seeing people can look at a map of a distant galaxy, a blind person can tell where stars are, how bright they are and more, by listening to the frequency or pitch of sounds.

“You can almost get the same level of fidelity and understanding out of something that is created using sound as you can with vision,” he said.

Joe Murphy, aanother GLAS volunteer, helped design code that turned information gathered with a telescope into tactile or auditory information easily processed by the blind.