Yerkes meeting tonight delayed due to weather

WILLIAMS BAY – A meeting scheduled for today to discuss future plans for management of the Yerkes Observatory will be postponed due to the expected snowstorm in the Chicago area.

Earlier today, the University of Chicago and the Yerkes Future Foundation informed the village it would postpone the meeting due to the weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Chicago, and it is predicting three to five inches of snow from 6 p.m. today until 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Representatives from both the University of Chicago, who would be traveling from the Chicago area, and the Yerkes Future Foundation had planned to speak at Williams Bay High School about how the historic observatory and surrounding property will be handled, but have now rescheduled the meeting for March 10.

The meeting was expected to draw large crowds to hear long-awaited plans on how the facility, closed to the public since October 2018, will be managed moving forward.