Yerkes Observatory future to be discussed Feb. 25 at Williams Bay High School

WILLIAMS BAY — Future plans for Yerkes Observatory could be presented later this month at a public meeting at Williams Bay High School.

Village President Bill Duncan said representatives from both the University of Chicago and the Yerkes Future Foundation will give presentations Feb. 25 during a meeting of the village plan commission.

The meeting has been moved to the high school lecture center to accommodate an expected crowd anxious to learn about the future of Yerkes Observatory, Duncan said.

It is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The University of Chicago closed the Williams Bay scientific research center in 2018 after more than 100 years of groundbreaking research in astronomy and astrophysics, including a visit by Albert Einstein.

Local civic and business activists intent on salvaging the dome-shaped lakefront attraction formed the Yerkes Future Foundation and approached the university.

