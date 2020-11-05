Yerkes Observatory gets current with solar energy system

Yerkes Future Foundation director Dianna Colman said her group is working with Adams Electric Inc. from Elkhorn, Milwaukee-based Pearce Engineers and Abacus Architects to ensure that the solar panels are installed properly without damaging the Williams Bay landmark.

Colman said the panels cannot be installed until next year, because of the planning and evaluation that must go into the installation, in addition to the cold weather during winter.

Depending on evaluations determining how much weight the roof can safely support, the observatory may be able to accommodate more than the 75 panels made available through the grant, according to Colman.

Abacus Architects representative Eric Halbur said he and engineers with Pearce Engineers are evaluating what materials the observatory’s roof is made of, to figure out what should be replaced or reinforced. Repairs made to the roof will bolster the amount of weight it can support and ensure that the solar panels can be installed without damage, he added.

“There’s a lot of things we’re diving into and taking care of right now to understand what the impact of that is going to be,” he said.

Halbur added that he expects the panels to greatly reduce energy costs for the building following the installation.