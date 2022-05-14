Yerkes Observatory to begin offering tours May 27, start booking tours today

Tours of Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay, will begin May 27, the observatory has announced.

Two types of tours will be offered.

The Spaces & Spaces tour will include a visit to the Hagenah Rotunda, Great Dome, Great Refractor telescope, research library, Ann M. Drake Library, and the area beneath the door floor.

The cost to attend the Spaces & Spaces tour is:

$38 for adults

$34 for people 65 years and older, students with identification, and military personnel

$16 for youth between the ages of 10 and 18.

The Director Hidden Spaces tour will feature areas of the observatory that the general public previously has not been allowed to visit including the work areas of the astronomers and architects, third-floor "Battleship" where the astrophysicists slept, heliostat observatory, basement machine shop and other hidden areas of the observatory.

Tourists also will be able visit areas that are still undergoing restoration.

The cost to attend the Director Hidden Spaces tour is:

$78 for adults

$70 for people 65 years and older, students with identification, and military personnel

$48 for youth between the ages of 15 and 18.

The tour is not for people younger than 15 years.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.yerkesobservatory.org.