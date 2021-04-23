Yerkes property to return to original Olmsted landscape design

Nickols said the landscaping project will begin with an April 24 workday event, which will invite the public to assist in ongoing efforts to remove invasive species like buckthorn and honeysuckle from overgrown areas on the Yerkes property.

While many of the trees from the original landscaping design are still located where they should be, Nickols said some trees have succumbed to diseases or insect infestations and need to be removed.

To assist in determining tree health, Nickols said the foundation is working with arborist Briana Frank, the owner of the Madison-based, Tree Health Management tree service.

Once the unhealthy trees are removed, Nickols said the foundation will replace them with trees from area arboretums, one of which will be the Glacier Oaks Nursery, a Harvard-Illinois based nursery specializing in oak trees and other native plants.

To replace Elm trees on the property which have succumbed to Dutch Elm disease, Nickols said the foundation has also formed a partnership with the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, where a researcher has bred elm trees which are resistant to the beetle that causes the ailment.