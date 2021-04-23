Yerkes property to return to original Olmsted landscape design

WILLIAMS BAY — The Yerkes Future Foundation is beginning a landscaping project which will progressively return its 40-acre property to the original landscaping design crafted by the firm of Frederick Olmsted, who is famous for designing Central Park in New York City.
Utilizing a tree survey of the property and the original landscape design for Yerkes Observatory dating back to 1906, the Yerkes Future Foundation is beginning work on returning the property to its original form by planting new trees and clearing out invasive species.
Announcement of the plan comes just before the 199th birthday of renowned landscape designer Frederick Olsen on April 26.
YFF board member Tom Nickols said when the foundation first received Yerkes Observatory the University of Chicago on May 1, 2020, it wasn’t immediately clear what should be done with the 40-acres of property surrounding the historic observatory. That was until foundation members located the original landscape design for the property complete with a key of trees and plants showing where they should be planted.
“It became really clear that if we could adhere to this by the placement of the trees and placement of the right trees where they’re supposed to be, then we would have something special,” Nickols said.
Nickols said the landscaping project will begin with an April 24 workday event, which will invite the public to assist in ongoing efforts to remove invasive species like buckthorn and honeysuckle from overgrown areas on the Yerkes property.
While many of the trees from the original landscaping design are still located where they should be, Nickols said some trees have succumbed to diseases or insect infestations and need to be removed.
To assist in determining tree health, Nickols said the foundation is working with arborist Briana Frank, the owner of the Madison-based, Tree Health Management tree service.
Once the unhealthy trees are removed, Nickols said the foundation will replace them with trees from area arboretums, one of which will be the Glacier Oaks Nursery, a Harvard-Illinois based nursery specializing in oak trees and other native plants.
To replace Elm trees on the property which have succumbed to Dutch Elm disease, Nickols said the foundation has also formed a partnership with the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, where a researcher has bred elm trees which are resistant to the beetle that causes the ailment.
Nickols said there are currently some healthy trees which are planted in locations that do not follow the original plan, but that those will be left as they are.
In addition to efforts to revert the Yerkes landscape to its original design, Nickols said other outdoor projects around the Yerkes campus will include the planting of a pollinator garden and the installation of rain gardens, or buffer strips, which will lessen water runoff into Geneva Lake.
The pollinator garden, which will be made up of native pollinator plants, will be located northeast of the observatory building and contain winding trails for visitors to walk through.
The buffer strips, which are made up of plants with deep roots, will be installed near Constance Boulevard to lessen the amount of sediment and phosphorus carried into the lake by water after rainfalls.
There is no firm date for when the property will be aligned with its original design and it is likely work will be ongoing for years to come.
“This project will never be done,” Nickols said.
History:
According to information provided by the National Association for Olmsted Parks, Frederick Olmstead was born in 1822 in Hartford, Connecticut as the eighth generation Olmsted to live in the city.
He studied at Yale University, after which he worked in a New York dry goods store, took a yearlong voyage along the Old China Trade, and ran a farm on Staten Island from 1848 to 1855.
In 1850 Olmsted spent six months touring Europe and the British Isles on a walking trip, where it is said he drew inspiration from the many public parks and scenic countryside he saw along the way.
Olmsted also traveled through slaveholding portions of the south while working as a reporter for the New York Times. During his travels he published several essays opposing westward expansion of slavery and calling for abolition of slavery in the south.
From 1855 to 1857 he worked as a publishing partner and managing editor of Putnam’s Monthly, positions which allowed him to secure a superintendent position of Central Park in New York, and eventually architect-in-chief of the park’s design.
Before retiring in 1895, Olmsted and his firm completed more than 500 commissions including public parks, private estates, residential communities, campus designs and academic institutions.
Because the Yerkes Observatory landscape was not designed until 1906, nearly a decade after Frederick Olmsted’s retirement, it is often believed the Yerkes property was designed by his nephew and member of the firm, John Olmsted, according to information from the University of Chicago.
Olmsted’s original design speckled the property with an array of white firs, yellowwoods, Kentucky coffee trees and more.
The property was at one point home to seven of Wisconsin’s champion trees, meaning they are the oldest trees in the state, but now the landscape only houses one, a yellowwood positioned south of the main observatory building.