YMCA announces 'essential worker' child care service starting Monday

Parents still going to work at "essential" workplaces will have a new option for child care starting Monday.
The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA today announced it has been designated as an "Essential Provider of Family Care" host facility under a program launched by the state.
Starting Monday, the YMCA will offer child care to those with jobs deemed "essential" during the coronavirus outbreak. The program is open to kids ages 3 to 12 between 6:30 a.m. and 6 pm.
The cost is $30 a day per child for YMCA members and $40 for others, although discounts are available for multiple children and for low-income families.
“We know an important part of our work at the YMCA is service, and I can’t think of a time that the community would need us more,” YMCA chief executive Mike Kramp said in announcing the new service.
The state has been working with YMCAs throughout Wisconsin to establish the host facilities for essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Located at 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA says its state-licensed child care center will utilize standard child care curriculum and provide active spaces. To limit the potential spread of the virus, public health regulations have been implemented.
Since the YMCA’s facilities otherwise are closed to the public, that enables usage of multiple facility areas to allow for social distancing between children. The YMCA maintenance team also is sanitizing all areas of the building.
Essential workers under the state's "Safer At Home" order include those working in health care, long-term care, residential care, pharmacy, child care, government operations, sanitation, transportation, utilities, telecommunications, grocery and food services, supply chain operations, and other sectors.
For more information about the YMCA's new child care service, contact Jami Golz at jami.golz@glymca.org, call 262-248-6211 ext. 26, or visit www.GenevaLakesYMCA.org/essentialcare.
