YMCA announces 'essential worker' child care service starting Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Parents still going to work at "essential" workplaces will have a new option for child care starting Monday.

The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA today announced it has been designated as an "Essential Provider of Family Care" host facility under a program launched by the state.

Starting Monday, the YMCA will offer child care to those with jobs deemed "essential" during the coronavirus outbreak. The program is open to kids ages 3 to 12 between 6:30 a.m. and 6 pm.

The cost is $30 a day per child for YMCA members and $40 for others, although discounts are available for multiple children and for low-income families.

“We know an important part of our work at the YMCA is service, and I can’t think of a time that the community would need us more,” YMCA chief executive Mike Kramp said in announcing the new service.

The state has been working with YMCAs throughout Wisconsin to establish the host facilities for essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Located at 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA says its state-licensed child care center will utilize standard child care curriculum and provide active spaces. To limit the potential spread of the virus, public health regulations have been implemented.