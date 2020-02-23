YMCA board member helps Parkinson's patients while battling neuropathy

Volunteering at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA is a big part of Lloyd “Skip” Atwell’s post-retirement life.
The YMCA’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award winner often lends a helping hand at the nonprofit organization’s programs.
Despite experiencing some recent health setbacks, Atwell has no plans to slow his roll.
Recently, doctors told him he has neuropathy in his legs.
The nerves are deteriorating, causing an extreme tightening sensation in his legs that makes him uncertain about his abilities.
For an active skier, bicyclist and all-around healthy person, it has impacted Atwell’s way of life, but not perhaps as much as his experiences with those who have Parkinson’s Disease.
At the Y, Atwell volunteers in the Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) program, which helps Parkinson’s patients.
RSB gives participants a non-contact boxing curriculum.
Last year alone, Atwell spent about 156 hours volunteering in the program, prompting the Y to give him the volunteer award.
“I enjoy working with people, watching over them, helping them if I can,” he said.
Emily Thielsen, YMCA’s fitness director, said Skip will work out early in the morning with his wife, Mary, then come back later to help set and assist RSB trainers and participants.
“Whether he is working one-on-one with a participant during class or leading a small group activity, he is a tremendous help to our program,” said Thielsen.
Atwell said the exercises are basic. Programs usually begin with a walk around the gym, he said, followed by different upper and lower body stretches.
“I don’t do very much, just go in there and set up chairs,” he said. “If someone is having some problems that particular day, moving around, I’ll help them out a little bit. They’re fantastic people, very appreciative of anything I can do to help them.”
Atwell also helps out during other YMCA events, such as the Sprint For Spring 5K Run/Walk, plus he is a member of the YMCA Board of Directors.
Modest to the point where he shuns the limelight, Atwell remains motivated to volunteer for things he supports, like the Y, and to stay active.
“Sometimes, it’s a refusal to accept the fact that you’ve got an impairment, when all your life you have been able to go on and just do what you want to do, when you wanted to do it,” Atwell said.
Having grown up on a farm south of Antioch, Illinois, he was influenced by both his father and grandfathers — farmers who stayed healthy by doing their jobs all day every day.
Atwell spent most of his 33-year teaching career in physical education.
He was one of the founders of an outdoor education program in Lake Forest, Illinois, which involved skiing trips and a rock climbing wall he also helped to build.
“It was very popular,” said Atwell, of the program. “There were waiting lists and everything else.”
He also served as training director for the ski patrol at Wilmot Mountain.
Although he has a lifetime pass to ski there, Atwell cannot use it anymore since his neuropathy problems developed about a year ago.
The nerves in his legs are deteriorating, reducing his ability to function. Exercising helps, and through a physical therapy program, Atwell has a new workout regimen.
His advice for people of all ages is to just keep going.
Atwell recalled a brief conversation with a young man he met while exercising at the Y.
After hearing how old Atwell was, the man marveled at how the 84-year-old was still working out.
“He said, ‘You’re the kind of person that we should be looking up to,’” said Atwell. “I said, ‘Eh, I don’t know about that, but if it helps, that’s fine.’”
Although the Rock Stead Boxing program ends Feb. 23, there is a Parkinson’s Support Group which meets the first Thursday of each month at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Visit genevalakesymca.org or call 262-248-6211 for more information on this and other senior-related programs.