YMCA board member helps Parkinson's patients while battling neuropathy

“Whether he is working one-on-one with a participant during class or leading a small group activity, he is a tremendous help to our program,” said Thielsen.

Atwell said the exercises are basic. Programs usually begin with a walk around the gym, he said, followed by different upper and lower body stretches.

“I don’t do very much, just go in there and set up chairs,” he said. “If someone is having some problems that particular day, moving around, I’ll help them out a little bit. They’re fantastic people, very appreciative of anything I can do to help them.”

Atwell also helps out during other YMCA events, such as the Sprint For Spring 5K Run/Walk, plus he is a member of the YMCA Board of Directors.

Modest to the point where he shuns the limelight, Atwell remains motivated to volunteer for things he supports, like the Y, and to stay active.

“Sometimes, it’s a refusal to accept the fact that you’ve got an impairment, when all your life you have been able to go on and just do what you want to do, when you wanted to do it,” Atwell said.

Having grown up on a farm south of Antioch, Illinois, he was influenced by both his father and grandfathers — farmers who stayed healthy by doing their jobs all day every day.