YMCA campus could play role in Bloomfield merger

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — When the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA bought vacant land here, officials knew they had found a perfect site for a new YMCA campus.
Now, their plans could hinge on the outcome of an unrelated effort within the town to prevent unwanted annexation of town property.
Looking ahead to the new campus they hope to build, YMCA officials are trying to negotiate to annex their 112-acre site into the city of Lake Geneva.
But that is exactly what town officials are trying to avoid by moving to dissolve the town and merge into the nearby village of Bloomfield.
Whether the YMCA project could be derailed by a town-village merger remains to be seen.
YMCA board member and past president Jeremy Kinsey said supporters of the YMCA would not have invested $1.5 million in the real estate if they thought annexation into Lake Geneva was not feasible.
Kinsey expressed confidence that town of Bloomfield officials could not block the annexation, even if they merged with the village of Bloomfield.
“There’s really nothing they could do to stop it,” he said.
YMCA officials announced last summer that they are planning to build a new campus on property south of Lake Geneva, located near State Highway 120 and County Road H. About half of the property lies in the town of Bloomfield, and the other half is in the town of Linn.
A few months later, officials in the town of Bloomfield and village of Bloomfield announced plans for a boundary deal that would combine the two neighboring municipalities into the village. Joining forces as a village, officials say, would help to prevent unwanted annexation of town property by either Lake Geneva or Genoa City.
Voters in the town of Bloomfield go to the polls April 7 to cast their ballots in an advisory referendum on whether they would support dissolving the town and joining the village.
Town officials are sending mixed signals on whether they would fight to keep the YMCA site out of Lake Geneva.
Town Board member Tom Sullivan said because the YMCA is non-profit and pays no property taxes, he doubts there would be much reason to oppose losing non-taxable real estate to Lake Geneva.
“It wouldn’t be that much of a loss to us,” Sullivan said.
Town Chairman Dan Schoonover, however, will not rule out challenging the YMCA annexation.
Schoonover called it a hypothetical question that he could not address.
“That all can be discussed as it comes up,” he said.
Kinsey said YMCA officials want to join Lake Geneva to access the city’s municipal water and sewer system for their future YMCA campus.
Asked about the status of annexation talks with Lake Geneva, Kinsey said, “We’re far enough along that it’s probably going to go through.”
Other YMCA officials declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.
The YMCA plans to start construction in 2021 on a new campus to replace its existing facility at 203 Wells St. in Lake Geneva. The project is expected to take three years to complete.
If the boundary deal in Bloomfield moves forward, local officials have said the merger of the two neighboring municipalities could be complete before the end of 2020.
In addition to protecting against annexation, the merger is intended to streamline local government, avoid duplication of services, create a more stable tax base and reunify the two municipalities into what once was a single town of Bloomfield.
Other than the YMCA property, town officials said they are not aware of any other annexation threat that is imminent by either Lake Geneva or Genoa City.
Lake Geneva City Administrator David Nord said he has not heard any discussion among city officials about any other annexation in the town of Bloomfield.
Nord also said he has seen similar boundary agreements among neighboring municipalities, and he does not oppose the potential merger between the two Bloomfields.
“I understand why they want to do what they want to do,” he said. “It makes all the sense in the world.”
A member of the Genoa City Village Board, however, said officials in that community might want to annex town of Bloomfield territory — and might oppose the merger deal under consideration.
Village trustee Alan Cornue said hundreds of acres north of Genoa City could be developed if they had municipal water and sewer service. Genoa City could easily extend utilities to the area if it was part of Genoa City, he said.
Cornue said the town of Bloomfield should be presenting a boundary agreement to Genoa City rather than seeking an incorporation deal with the village of Bloomfield.
Asked about Genoa City opposing the Bloomfield merger, Cornue said: “It’ll probably come to that, if we don’t talk. There should be discussions before these types of things take place.”