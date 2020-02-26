YMCA campus could play role in Bloomfield merger

TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD — When the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA bought vacant land here, officials knew they had found a perfect site for a new YMCA campus.

Now, their plans could hinge on the outcome of an unrelated effort within the town to prevent unwanted annexation of town property.

Looking ahead to the new campus they hope to build, YMCA officials are trying to negotiate to annex their 112-acre site into the city of Lake Geneva.

But that is exactly what town officials are trying to avoid by moving to dissolve the town and merge into the nearby village of Bloomfield.

Whether the YMCA project could be derailed by a town-village merger remains to be seen.

YMCA board member and past president Jeremy Kinsey said supporters of the YMCA would not have invested $1.5 million in the real estate if they thought annexation into Lake Geneva was not feasible.

Kinsey expressed confidence that town of Bloomfield officials could not block the annexation, even if they merged with the village of Bloomfield.

“There’s really nothing they could do to stop it,” he said.