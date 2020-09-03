Your guide to voting this November

For those planning to vote in the November election, it is not too early to begin the process of obtaining a photo ID or requesting an absentee ballot.

Photo ID: Registering to vote will require proof of residence, and casting a ballot will require acceptable identification. A current valid Wisconsin driver’s license will do the trick in both instances.

If you do not have a current driver’s license, the state will give you a free ID card that you can use to vote. You can go to this website, wisconsindmv.gov/idcards, and apply for the ID card using your birth certificate, Social Security card or other identification.

You can also apply for the free ID card in person by going to the DMV service center at 835 S. Lincoln St. in Elkhorn. Just check that website and make sure you are bringing the right form of identification with you.

Absentee voting: To vote absentee, voters can contact their municipal clerk and either request an absentee ballot through the mail or find out when absentee voting will take place in person.

Absentee ballots can be requested starting immediately, and your municipal clerk will send out ballots for November after they are ready.