Your guide to voting this November

For those planning to vote in the November election, it is not too early to begin the process of obtaining a photo ID or requesting an absentee ballot.
Photo ID: Registering to vote will require proof of residence, and casting a ballot will require acceptable identification. A current valid Wisconsin driver’s license will do the trick in both instances.
If you do not have a current driver’s license, the state will give you a free ID card that you can use to vote. You can go to this website, wisconsindmv.gov/idcards, and apply for the ID card using your birth certificate, Social Security card or other identification.
You can also apply for the free ID card in person by going to the DMV service center at 835 S. Lincoln St. in Elkhorn. Just check that website and make sure you are bringing the right form of identification with you.
Absentee voting: To vote absentee, voters can contact their municipal clerk and either request an absentee ballot through the mail or find out when absentee voting will take place in person.
Absentee ballots can be requested starting immediately, and your municipal clerk will send out ballots for November after they are ready.
Walworth County maintains a list of all city, village and town offices, with phone numbers to reach your clerk and ask about absentee voting. The list is available in the document center here: www.co.walworth.wi.us.
Register to vote: For those not yet registered to vote or needing to update their voter registration information, the municipal clerk can help, too. Just ask where and when the clerk can get you registered. You might have to appear in person.
You also can accomplish much of this at a state website: myvote.wi.gov. This website will allow you to check your current voter status, register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and more.
Just be prepared to provide personal information so the website can either find you or get you registered.
Questions: If you still are not sure how to get an ID, call the state’s voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. If you have other questions like what municipality you live in, or where to find your polling place, the Walworth County clerk can help. You can call the county clerk at 262-741-4241 or visit the website here: www.co.walworth.wi.us/198/Elections.
Election day: If you prefer to vote in person on Election Day, the polls are open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Remember to bring your driver’s license or other acceptable photo ID.
